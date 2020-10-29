MURRAY — It was no surprise that Wednesday’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two days after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear included Calloway County in a discussion of commonwealth counties having the highest number of cases, which included the governor giving some recommendations on how the spread of the coronavirus could be stemmed, Murray-Calloway County Hospital officials gave a look into the battle now being fought to stop it locally. And it was a familiar tune that hospital CEO Jerry Penner sang.
“This all comes back to what I’ve been saying for the past few months now – if it hits the right person, we’ll have a problem,” Penner said, noting that while that scenario has not happened yet at MCCH, other nearby facilities have been pushed to the limit. “We’re running about four or five patients right now, which actually is not too bad. Over in Hopkinsville, though, they’ve been having a lot more COVID. Two weeks ago, Hopkinsville had 15 patients going into the weekend, then they admitted 15 more patients over that weekend. That was more volume than both Baptist and Lourdes (both Paducah facilities), so that tells you it’s cooking up in our area.
“What do I mean by ‘right person?’ Let’s say you have a patient brought in for something else, not COVID. We test every patient that comes into our ER, so if that patient is positive, we can’t send them anywhere right now. There was a time last week that Vanderbilt (Nashville) wasn’t taking our patients (because of not having enough room for transfers), and that’s never happened before. There was also a time when Baptist wasn’t taking our patients, and that’s never happened before.
“So what you have right now is hospitals are already running full with COVID in the background. All it takes, though, are a few COVID cases to make that scary.”
That is because of another issue Penner has driven for months, the fact that more and more patients are delaying care. At first, it was because of financial reasons, such as lack of health insurance, but now it is the fear of seeking medical care at a hospital because of the virus.
“We all knew this was going to happen,” said Dr. David Koelsch, a surgeon who is also the chief of the MCCH medical staff, remembering how he went on social media in the spring to spread the word to the community about the importance of not delaying care. He talked about a tragic result of this Wednesday.
“I had a gentleman come into the office who was complaining of indigestion and his doctor wasn’t seeing him because the office was closed,” Koelsch said. “Well, it was obvious that he was having a heart attack. He died that night. I later found out that he had sat at home for four or five days because he was under the impression that the hospital was full of COVID.”
“There needs to be a streamline of communications because there are groups on social media who are saying that we’re all going to die any day now. You know? It’s just overstated and overdone,” said trustee Dan Renick. “It’s appropriate to be cautionary in our language, but you can’t have people talking about how Michigan’s ICUs are being overrun and how Colorado’s ICUs are overflowed. This only contributes to what’s going to continue to be negative outcomes, many of which have nothing to do with COVID. It all has to do with fear.”
Meanwhile, the cases continued to rise in Calloway as the Calloway County Health Department Wednesday afternoon reported the second-highest number of cases so far during the pandemic, 30, in a single day. That pushed Calloway over the 1,000 mark for total cases.
MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye made sure to mention that not everyone who contracts the virus is going to suffer the full effects.
“Most are going to be fine,” he said, noting some patients who test positive will have no symptoms. Still, with the current climate, he noted that the hospital has had to postpone some surgical procedures when the ER becomes full because that is producing so many admissions that patients scheduled for surgery and are needing a bed cannot get one.
“That’s obviously not all COVID-related, but you also have to remember that everything takes longer now with cleaning and PPE changes. Many hospitals, when we’re doing transfers, are having us do rapid tests to make sure we get a negative reading before our patients are sent to those places.”
Eye said, based off data, all age groups in Calloway County are being affected by the virus, with the 17-25-year-old bracket accounting for probably 50 to 60% of cases. He did note that, while cases in the local school districts have seen a bit of an uptick in the past few weeks, for the most part. Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District appear to have done a good job so far in keeping cases to a minimum.
