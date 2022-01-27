MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner discussed the federal vaccine mandate during Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
“On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court overturned the stay that involved Kentucky in a 5-4 vote,” Penner said during the meeting, which was held via Zoom due to the current COVID-19 surge. “So, everybody needs to be vaccinated. We’re not going to play with this at this point and time. We were told what needs to be done. The decision has been made, so we are moving forward smartly as fast as we can.”
Penner noted that employees must receive either the J & J vaccine or the first shot of either Moderna or Pfizer no later than Feb. 13.
“Otherwise, without an exemption in place, those folks will be terminated at that time,” Penner said.
Employees must be fully vaccinated by March 13. Penner estimates that fewer than 80 employees are still unvaccinated.
Penner also provided an update on the ransomware issue he reported at the December meeting.
“Kronos gave us a little scare back in December. … It looks like Kronos is up and running now, so we have moved forward on this one as quickly as we can,” he said.
“There’s going to be a lot of reconciliation that’s going to take place,” Penner explained. “(MCCH) made sure that people have been paid in the last several weeks as we continued to use that November timeframe as our baseline. There really haven’t been any complaints. We are issuing a very small-ish number of checks to try to make sure we keep people as whole as we possibly can.”
Before concluding, Penner took a moment to show appreciation to Murray Mayor Bob Rogers for his role in securing the former fire station for the ambulance service.
“I think it’s going to help us with some hiring, too,” Penner said. “So, Mr. Mayor, thank you so much on behalf of the ambulance service for you stepping up and helping us out.”
Chief Financial Officer John Bradford reported that inpatient revenue was higher than expected due to higher emergency room admissions and COVID volumes.
“Our outpatient revenue was over plan 15% on a combination of factors – ER outpatient volumes were more than 50% higher in prior year for the same month,” Bradford said, explaining, “Outpatient surgical procedures grew 14% over prior year on higher OB/GYN, cardiology and general surgical volumes, and we had strong non-ER outpatient volumes, most notably for radiology and oncology. Finally, physician revenues were over 13% on increased visits and higher procedure volumes. This resulted in net revenues of $13.3 million, which exceeded budget by $1,380,000.”
Bradford noted that costs associated with salaries and contract labor continue to be high. Last month, MCCH was $482,000 over budget in that category. Operating income for the month was $855,000 over plan at $1 million; year-to-date figures show an operating income of $2.6 million, which was approximately $1.6 million over.
“EBITDA was around $6.3 million for the month, over budget $5.3 million,” Bradford reported. “We ended the month with cash investments of $97 million, or about 273 days cash on hand. That compares very favorably to total debt of approximately $38 million.”
Executive Assistant Kim Jewell gave the Quality Committee Report and noted tremendous growth for Murray Medical Associates last month, as well as increases in new patient volume.
“We had 4,423 walk-in appointments for the month of December,” she said. “In December 2020, we had 1,248; and December of 2019, we had 2,405. So, you can see the increase there that is happening at our walk-in clinic.”
In addition, MMA received 8,675 phone calls.
Jewell advised that MCCH was averaging approximately 13 new patients per day. New patient volume for the month of December was 393 patients. She also noted that MMA had its highest volume of new patients during the week of Jan. 10.
“In one week, we had 118 new patients to present to MMA that week,” Jewell said.
Regarding patient satisfaction, Jewell reported, “We are on the rise, but we still have room for improvement. I am very proud of what we have in place. I’m proud of the involvement and that the clinics are taking this seriously (to find) the little things we can do to improve the patient experience. Our patient satisfaction was at 94.7% for the month of December.”
The semi-annual meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Service also took place, and Ambulance Service Director Marty Barnett provided an update. He opened his presentation by reiterating Penner’s appreciation of Rogers.
“From all of our staff, we greatly appreciate the opportunity to grow with the city,” Barnett said. “That building is God-sent, to be honest with you. It fuels our ability to expand and to grow.”
“I’ve already started getting calls from paramedics out of Trigg County and Caldwell County,” Bennett said. “Actually, we hired one full-time from Caldwell County, looking at interviewing another one from Caldwell County. I’ve got an interview at the end of this week from a paramedic coming from Trigg County.
Barnett advised that the ability to offer both 24-hour and 12-hour shifts is a great benefit to the ambulance service.
“That’s our hook, if you will,” Barnett said. “Some services are just strictly 12 hours and some are just 24. To be able to blend both of those, it gives us (an advantage) that nobody else has right now. It’s just going to help us grow and expand and we’re quite excited about it.”
Barnett also took the opportunity to thank Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the fiscal court for working with the Kentucky Board of EMS on a $10,000 grant. He said the ambulance service will use that money to purchase new power stretchers to replace ones that are around seven years old.
Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter. The next board meeting is scheduled for noon on Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.