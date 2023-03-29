MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner painted a grim picture of the current financial state of Kentucky hospitals when he spoke to the MCCH Board of Trustees at its meeting last Wednesday.

Penner shared highlights from the Kauffman Report, a comparison study commissioned by the Kentucky Hospital Association to evaluate the financial performance of Kentucky hospitals from 2019 through 2022. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, 2022 brought depressed operating margins, low hospital volumes and significantly higher expenses – to the tune of $4.2 billion across the commonwealth.