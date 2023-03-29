MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner painted a grim picture of the current financial state of Kentucky hospitals when he spoke to the MCCH Board of Trustees at its meeting last Wednesday.
Penner shared highlights from the Kauffman Report, a comparison study commissioned by the Kentucky Hospital Association to evaluate the financial performance of Kentucky hospitals from 2019 through 2022. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, 2022 brought depressed operating margins, low hospital volumes and significantly higher expenses – to the tune of $4.2 billion across the commonwealth.
“Hospitals experienced a profound financial toll, with no further relief in sight,” the report states. “These findings underscore the existential financial and operational threats Kentucky hospitals continue to face three years after the beginning of the pandemic.”
Key takeaways from the report include that, in 2022, Kentucky hospitals experienced negative operating income for the first time since the pandemic started, collectively losing $328 million.
Those losses were exacerbated by the reduction in Provider Relief Funds (PRF) in 2022 compared to 2020 and 2021 and would have been considerably worse without funding from the Hospital Rate Improvement Plan (HRIP), which, as Penner explained, was created by the state to help augment the low payments hospitals receive from Medicaid for inpatient care. Without PRF, hospitals would have lost $448 million; without HRIP, the loss would have been around $1.3 billion.
Penner focused on costs associated with labor, medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, all of which were up 30-33% across the three-year period. Labor costs in 2022, for example, were $1.4 billion over what they were in 2019.
“Could you imagine what that’s like if everything that you did in your businesses cost you, whether it’s office supplies or anything else, went up 33%? And how much of a challenge that would be to run a typical business.” he said. “This is a very perilous time for hospitals right now, and it’s not just within our own state. … Everything that we have that goes into doing our business is outstripping our capability from a financial perspective, and that’s the easiest way I can put this – we’re just being outstripped.”
Some relief may be on the way thanks to House Bill 75, which Gov. Andy Beshear recently signed into law. HB 75 expands the HRIP program to cover outpatient services. Penner praised Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) and Senator Jason Howell (R-Murray) for their efforts to get the legislation passed.
“Our focus used to be on the inpatient side; now, it’s more on the outpatient side, and delivery of care is still very costly to us,” Penner said. “I’m not sure what the number is going to be, but you saw earlier how much of an impact inpatient HRIP made on hospitals. … It made a huge infusion in cash for a bunch of our hospitals across the state.”
In the Financial Report, CFO John Bradford said gross revenues were up 6% in February on higher outpatient volumes; however, the hospital still had an operating loss of $750,000, bringing year-to-date losses to $3.5 million.
“Net revenues continue to be negatively impacted by the shift from inpatient to observation status and the shift from traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage plans,” Bradford noted. “February’s net was also reduced by $296,000 due to the shortfall in the HRIP payment we received during February for the quarter ending 12/31/22.”
At $12.9 million, expenses were over budget by 1%, and Bradford cited high labor and benefits costs, as well as purchased services as contributors.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in February was negative $1.3 million, but YTD is positive $5.6 million. While the hospital had investment losses last month, YTD investment income equals almost $5 million, which exceeds budget by $3.3 million.
MCCH ended the month with $77.5 million in cash and investments, or 191 days cash on hand, which does not include $10 million in remaining bond proceeds that are still being held by the bond trustee. Bradford reported $670,000 in capital expenditures for the month, bringing YTD expenditures to $7.1 million.
In other business, Director of Physician Enterprise Kim Evans noted MCCH providers saw 15,052 new patients last year during the Quality Committee Report, which is around 1,000 more than were seen in 2021 and 3,000 more than in 2020. MCCH also brought 17 new providers onboard, 10 physicians and seven advanced practice providers.
The board approved initial appointments of William Lehmkuhler, MD, cardiology; Cassondra Turner, APRN, hospitalist extender; and Kelli Ramsey, APRN, hospitalist extender, and reappointments for Whitney Wolfe, DO, hospitalist; and Daniel Cordiner, MD, hospitalist.
New officers for the upcoming year were elected. Upon recommendations from the Board Officer Nominating Committee, the board approved the following trustees to serve effective April 1: Steve Owens, chair; Summer Cross, vice-chair; Amy Futrell, secretary; and Dan Renick, treasurer.
The next board meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, April 26, in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
