MURRAY — While the COVID-19 pandemic has been the main focus of Murray-Calloway County Hospital in the past year, some very important projects have also been progressing.
Wednesday, hospital CEO Jerry Penner gave a quick update on these activities during the monthly meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees.
The first of these is one Penner has called one of the most important, an update on the upgrade of the hospital’s telephone system.
“Right now, we’re 60% complete on that one,” Penner said of the upgrade that is designed to result in an entirely digital phone system that will increase efficiency. “We hope to have that one done by the middle of June.”
Today is an important day for another project, the renovation of the Regional Cancer Center that is currently located at the northwest edge of the MCCH campus near the intersection of South Ninth and Poplar streets. Penner said that is when the pre-bid process will begin for firms who wish to secure the construction contract for this project.
The scheduling of advertisements for bids was launched on May 14. Today’s step is one of the final steps to be taken ahead of the June 17 bid opening. Penner said earlier that he believes construction —where the MCCH emergency room was formerly located at the intersection of South Eighth and Elm streets — will begin sometime in July.
The other project Penner covered Wednesday is the $1 million upgrade of the hospital’s clinical laboratory department on the first floor of the campus’ North Tower. This is designed to provide more space for offices and storage, as well as create a larger lab area that will allow for increased efficiency.
“We’re about 85% complete with that,” Penner said. “We were hoping to have this done this month, but we had some small, little tweaks we had to make. By the end of June, this should be done.”
“This is where the main portion of our labs and blood transfusions and donations are all done,” said hospital Chief Operations Officer John Wilson. “We had to update the tube system. Some haven’t been updated for 20 years, so they were digital, but barely. We needed to do significant upgrades on this.”
More than likely, the hospital’s lab team is being worked a little harder than usual for this time of year. That is because the hospital is housing an unusually high number of patients heading into the Memorial Day weekend.
Penner said Wednesday that the daily census for MCCH was at 92 patients.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen 90s around here,” he said. “Even in the tough months of COVID, we were seeing numbers of 85 … 86 … 87 … 88. Just on Monday, we had 31 admits, if that tells you anything.
“John and I talked this morning and we both were of the belief that, for Memorial Day weekend, this is pretty significant. It’s not something that happens all of the time. And we’re not sure what’s going on, but it looks like there are a lot of sick people out there.”
Penner said three or four of the patients were admitted only for observation.
Meanwhile, the hospital’s recovery from the financial effects the coronavirus caused in the first half of 2020 continues. Chief Financial Officer John Bradford said Wednesday that the hospital ended April with $2,085,000 in income, a dramatic difference from this a year ago when he was reporting what he coined the hospital’s worst financial month in its history with a loss of more than $5 million as COVID-19 was in its early stages.
A year later, the April gross revenues of $41 million were over budget by about $5 million. Inpatient revenues were up $1.2 million, while outpatient revenues were over budget by $3.1 million. He said almost all service lines contributed to the strong showing.
“Notable variances were EKG, cath lab services, radiology and endoscopy lab, as well as the operating room,” Bradford said. “Plus, we only had one COVID inpatient for the entire month.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.