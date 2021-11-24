MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner on Tuesday commended Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lawsuit attempting to stop the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, saying that implementation of the rule would strain an already struggling system.
According to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, Cameron has joined 13 other states in a lawsuit challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) mandatory vaccination requirement for health care workers. The interim final rule issued by CMS requires COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in health care settings that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, argues that the mandate is unlawful and unconstitutional, and that CMS does not have the authority to issue it.
“Our healthcare workers have selflessly cared for their fellow Kentuckians during this pandemic, and now they are at risk of losing their jobs because of the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate,” Cameron said in the news release. “We are already seeing worker shortages in the healthcare sector. Losing more because of this mandate would place an additional strain on many of the Commonwealth’s healthcare facilities and limit the services they are able to provide to Kentuckians.”
“I’m very pleased that the AG stepped forth on this and wanted to join the suit with the 13 other states involved,” Penner said. “I just returned from a health care conference with hundreds of CEOs from across the nation, and all of us are struggling with the same challenge. Our staff wants to have choice with their health care regardless of what science tells them, and although the religious and medical exemptions are going to help, there are still those that aren’t going to qualify for them.
“Quite honestly, the federal vaccine mandate is essentially crippling the health care sector, which is already suffering from workforce shortages, especially in the rural areas. And for our hospital, the loss of even one employee as a result of this mandate is inexcusable. Our staff’s already stressed, we’ve gone through two years of COVID challenges and the associated workload that’s just been crazy, and now we’re overlaying that with a mandate prior to two major holidays. It’s just crushing. It just doesn’t seem fair to those struggling with their own personal decisions to either take or not take the vaccine.”
Penner said that of MCCH’s current workforce of 948 employees, more than 70% are vaccinated. He noted that Becker’s Hospital Review reported last week that 30% percent of the nation’s 16 million health care workers remained unvaccinated as of Sept. 15. That was according to an analysis conducted by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Penner said that even if most choose to get vaccinated, those statistics still mean that a significant portion are holdouts.
“My staff’s not alone in their thoughts and objections right now,” he said. “I’m preparing to reduce services if I have to. This could have a significant impact on this community. I have to put patient safety first; that’s our highest priority. We’ve already got a nationwide nursing shortage, and Murray-Calloway already employs 20 agency nurses that have been brought in just to help our hospital. This is true of all hospitals in our region, so I’m no different from others surrounding us. I’ve spoken with those CEOs as well, and we’re all struggling with this.
“All this mandate’s going to do is really stretch us to the degree that it’s going to be very untenable. If it comes to fruition and it doesn’t get stopped, it’s going to be a challenge. I don’t understand why hospitals weren’t given the same luxury that businesses were given. For instance, they can still have (unvaccinated) workers work in their facilities and they just have to wear a mask and undergo periodic testing. The health care workers weren’t given that option, so I think the businesses’ option was a much more reasonable standard than an all-or-none proposition.”
According to Cameron’s news release, approximately one-third of Kentuckians are covered by the Medicaid program. In the state’s fiscal year 2020-21, Kentucky received more than $12 billion in federal funds for Medicaid services, and Medicaid revenues account for more than 25% of the state’s total budget. Cameron joins the Louisiana-led lawsuit alongside Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.
