MURRAY – After Tuesday’s federal court ruling temporarily halting a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers, Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said he will not have to terminate a few dozen employees over the next few weeks.
According to a news release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a federal district court on Tuesday granted the request of Kentucky and 13 other states to stop the Biden Administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement for health care workers. The court issued a nationwide injunction against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate, which required vaccinations for workers in health care settings that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
“The court ruled today that the Biden Administration and CMS do not have the authority to issue a mandatory vaccination requirement for healthcare workers,” Cameron said in the release. “We are grateful to the court for the relief this decision brings to burdened healthcare facilities and compassionate healthcare workers, in Kentucky and across our nation, who feared losing their jobs under this mandate.”
The court found that CMS does not have the authority to issue the mandate, writing that there “is no question that mandating a vaccine to 10.3 million healthcare workers is something that should be done by Congress, not a government agency. It is not clear that even an Act of Congress mandating a vaccine would be constitutional. Certainly, CMS does not have this authority by a general authorization statute.”
Before the ruling, the CMS mandate would have required U.S. health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 and to have received at least the first dose of a vaccine no later than Monday, Dec. 6. Cameron’s office said approximately 2.4 million health care workers are currently unvaccinated.
Penner was previously facing the prospect of having to terminate employees right before Christmas, so whatever happens in the appeals process down the road, he said he is at least relieved that he will not have to worry about that for the time being. He said it would have not only been difficult for the hospital, but for the community as a whole.
“Basically, I have suspended our moving forward on the CMS mandate policy at this point until further notice of whether the temporary injunction is going to be lifted or not,” Penner said. “It might shift the timeline; I don’t know at this point, but we are suspending our current policy that supported the CMS vaccine mandate until we get some further resolution.
“I’m absolutely relieved because unfortunately, there is a tremendous shortage of health care workers across the nation, and the vaccine mandate would only exacerbate that. There were some who did not want to get the vaccine for personal reasons, and that’s their choice. And I’m not alone; there are a lot of my counterparts out there (at other hospitals) who are feeling a lot of pressure. We gave plenty of exemptions, but there were still some employees who did not want to use that as a crutch. They didn’t want to get a religious or medical exemption – they just didn’t feel positive about getting the vaccine.”
Penner said that if there were an overabundance of qualified health care workers looking for work right now, the mandate wouldn’t have been as much of a problem, but if MCCH lost even 20 to 40 out of 950 employees, it would be a major problem.
“I am relieved because I didn’t want to force other people to pick up the slack (after letting employees go),” Penner said. “That’s not good for patient care. That’s what I’m trying to get people to understand. I understand that getting the vaccine is the right thing to do, and we have preached that from day one, but we’ve preached getting flu vaccines from day one and we have an alternative. If someone doesn’t get a flu vaccine, they wear masks when they’re working on patients and we protect them that way. We’ve done that for decades, so I don’t know why we treat this any differently.”
Cameron brought the lawsuit challenging the CMS mandate alongside Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.
