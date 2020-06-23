MURRAY — Add the David Taylor Chrysler Murray Half Marathon to the already large list of area events and activities being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said Monday that the decision to ax the 13.6-mile race that was set for Oct. 25 comes down to two things — safety of the athletes and the community, as well as making the decision now at a time where many runners have entered their training for the race, as well as planning their schedules.
“It breaks my heart to do it,” Penner said of the event that has become the largest single-day fundraiser for the hospital and its missions. The race was set to enter its 10th year and was coming off producing more than $53,000 for the Enduring Hope campaign to build a Regional Cancer Center. Enduring Hope has become the primary beneficiary after the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House had been the primary beneficiary until two years ago.
“This decision was based on things that we don’t have, namely a vaccine. So (the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer) Dr. Nick O’Dell and I had a discussion about this, then we went to (Calloway County Health Department Director of Nursing) Kim Paschall about what the right thing to do for this community was. We still have no vaccine, we have an event that, in the past, has brought in 600 or 700 folks to run, not to mention all of the cheer teams we have along the route, as well as fire department and police department and all of the volunteers.
“We also need to let people know now. Some of the runners are in training right now for this, so I’d hate to let people go ahead and register, knowing this was probably what was going to have to happen later. You’ve also got timers and other race officials you have to have on board by now who are going to be carving out a time on a Saturday morning to do this.
“It became apparent that it probably wasn’t the right thing to do, being we’re a hospital that would be endorsing this. We’re about 120 days out now, I don’t anticipate things changing much between now and then, plus we’ve had a small spike in cases (15 within the last week in Calloway County). We had to set the right example at this point.”
Race day was not the only concern, though, Penner said.
“It is nice when this is still an outdoors event, but it’s also the registration (that David Taylor Chrysler hosted inside the dealership the day before last year’s race), it’s getting all of these groups together and sponsors and having normal conversations. Not that we couldn’t use masks as a way to (prevent spread), but even that’s not 100% effective,” he said, adding that the race, which until 2018 was a springtime event, now is set for a potentially treacherous time of year.
“We could be in another spike by then,” he said, acknowledging the warnings of numerous health officials that the coronavirus could begin a surge during the fall. “Your typical flu season is October through February. Now, at least we have something to fight Flu A, the swine flu and Flu B.
We’ve got nothing for COVID. Once again, it’s about exposure and potential exposure.
“And even if, somehow, everybody that’s working on a vaccine comes up with one. they’re saying that maybe they’ll crank out 100 million doses. That’s one third of the United States, and you’re trying to do it for the whole world, so we’re not going to be getting 100 million doses (in the U.S. alone). You’re also going to give it to the elderly first, which is the right thing to do, given the circumstances and information we now have.”
Ultimately, Penner said it was a matter of even one case being produced from this event being too much.
“All it takes is one or two cases coming out of this and it becomes a disaster,” he said. “Most people with this won’t have symptoms, but the problem is you could turn around and expose this to someone who has a chronic condition. We can’t have that.”
