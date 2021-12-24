MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner told the hospital’s board of trustees this week he is concerned about reports that the stress of nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic is driving people away from the health care profession.
Much has been said nationwide about the so-called “Great Resignation” as it applies to the entire U.S. economy and workforce, but a recent American Medical Association-led study appears to show that the health care industry may be especially facing high staff turnover rates in the years to come. As reported by Becker’s Hospital Review, the study, published Dec. 15 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, examined how the stress of dealing with the pandemic is affecting professional health care workers’ career intentions in the next two years. The findings were based on a survey of 20,665 workers at 124 hospitals and health systems between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, Becker’s reported.
The study reportedly found that one in five physicians and two in five nurses surveyed said they plan to leave their current practice within two years. About one-third of physicians and nurses also reported they were planning to reduce clinical work hours within a year.
Plans to leave a practice within two years was highest for nurses, advanced practice providers, other clinical staff and physicians, and was lowest among administrators. Plans to reduce hours in the next year were highest for physicians, nurses and advanced practice providers, Becker’s reported.
“This is a worry for all of us,” Penner told MCCH’s board Wednesday during his monthly leadership report. “Going through this COVID environment, people are changing and taking a look at the jobs they have (available to them). When I say ‘people,’ they’re our physicians and our nursing staff. We experienced a little bit of this at the end of the year when COVID first hit us in 2020. We had staff that had something better to do in their lives. (Some of our) more seasoned nurses who were 65 and older said, ‘Well, I don’t want to put myself at risk or my grandkids. Best for me to kind of walk away from this.
“This happened across the United States, but now the stress has been on the last couple of years. … We’re already at a shortage across the United States, and I can only imagine what this will be like (in the future). (The AMA study) wasn’t a small study. This was a pretty large study of 124 hospitals and almost 21,000 respondents, so it’s pretty remarkable to hear.
“I like to think our nurses and doctors are a little tougher than everybody else and they’re not going to go away, but this could certainly impact the United States.”
In related news, Penner updated the board on court rulings on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services vaccine mandate. He said that on Dec. 15, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued a ruling ordering the CMS vaccine mandate rule to resume in about half of the country. However, the court said 24 states are not subject to the mandate. The Fifth Circuit upheld the Louisiana district court’s preliminary injunction as it applied to facilities in the 14 states that are plaintiffs in the case.
The plaintiff states that are not required to follow the mandate while the injunction stands are Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Kentucky and Idaho. In addition, Penner said, the 10 states from a Missouri case also don’t have to comply. Those states include Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, lowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire.
However, Penner reminded the board that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate requiring testing and mask wearing for unvaccinated individuals is still effective Jan. 10. He said, though, that the OSHA mandate doesn’t have the same impact on hospitals as other private businesses because hospital employees are already wearing masks.
•••
During the board meeting, Chief Financial Officer John Bradford gave his report for November, which included the following highlights:
• Gross revenue was up for the month, going over the budget by $1.8 million, or 4.8%.
• In-patient admissions were down 9%.
• Emergency room admissions dropped 20% despite a 16% increase in total ER visits, which Bradford said means more patients were being admitted for observation status as opposed to in-patient status.
• There was a drop in admissions for COVID-19 in November. Bradford said there were only 13 COVID admissions, versus 33 in October and 55 in November 2020.
• Outpatient revenue was over budget by 11.5%
• Outpatient ER volumes were up 23% for November 2021 compared to November 2020.
• Endoscopy procedures were up more than 20%
• Outpatient surgeries were up more than 9%.
• Employee physician revenues exceeded budget by 5.6% with higher procedure volumes.
• Net patient service revenue was $12.4 million, which was over budget by $645,000, or 5.5%.
• Net realization percentage was 30.6%, slightly better than expected due to lower bad debts as a percentage of revenue. Net revenue includes about $550,000 a month for the hospital rate improvement program. The hospital receives a $1.65 million payment for each quarter, and December’s payment was $300,000 more than expected, Bradford said. CMS has approved the program through December 2022, and Bradford said he thinks MCCH will probably have it for at least two more years.
• Total expenses were $12 million, which was over budget by $325,000, or 2.8%. There was less growth in expenses than growth in revenues.
• Operating income for the month was $539,000, which was over budget by $283,000. For the first two months of the fiscal year, MCCH had operating income of $1.6 million, which was $775,000 above budget.
• Investment losses for the month were $442,000. The year-to-date investment gains total $385,000, still exceeding the plan by $89,000.
• MCCH received $147,000 in Health and Human Services (HHS) stimulus funding for COVID-19 expenses in November. That included expenses incurred both in that month and in October.
• MCCH received another $4.5 million from Phase 4 of the CARES Act for direct expenses incurred since September. In December, the hospital received another $3.1 million in Phase 4 funding, bringing the total to $7.6 million in Fiscal Year 2022. Bradford the hospital has received a total of $22 million in CARES Act money since April 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.