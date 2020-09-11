MURRAY — It is no secret that Kentucky’s performance funding model for its public universities has been anything but positive for Murray State University.
However, unless something changes, Murray State’s chances of recouping a desirable chunk of the $827,000 (which accounts for its required 2%) it puts into the $11.6 million pot that, in principle, is supposed to be distributed on a proportional basis, is slim for the next five years.
That was how Murray State Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Planning Dr. Renee Fister described it during the annual retreat of the university’s Board of Regents a few weeks ago.
“This office has run over 675 different iterations of this model and we have been able to see that if this model stays in place, the three smallest universities (Murray State, Morehead State University and Kentucky State University) will continue to lose,” Fister said. “That is because, unless the (state) legislators change the model. the 2% stop/loss is gone, which means all of our state appropriation is at risk.
“If we run the model out, Murray State would gain, at most, $20,000 in the next five years for two of those five years. Kentucky State and Morehead would both lose their 2%.”
From the start of this model being incorporated a few years ago, a chief complaint among the smaller state campuses has been that it was based on sheer volume of students’ performance, not the percentage of that performance, which presents a built-in advantage for the universities with the most enrollment. However, Fister indicated in the retreat that the numbers show Murray State should have profited much more in the past three years, two of which saw it receive no award at all.
And she made sure the regents knew how she felt about it.
“I want you to be aware that Murray Staten does perform! There is not a question about that at all,” she said, then going into what her numbers say. “We are first among Kentucky public comprehensive universities in the following categories: Overall graduation rate; low-income graduation rate; retention rate of total number of students, low-income students and underrepresented minority students and, with STEM H degrees compared to our total number of degrees, we have 48%. That’s the highest in the commonwealth.
“So, with these metrics, we are performing; the faculty, staff and students make this happen.”
However, Fister and Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson both say that this strong performance will not result in increased awards if the model stays the way it is designed. Now, perhaps there is a sign that the rest of the commonwealth is ready for a change.
Jackson has attended two meetings of a statewide workgroup that is looking into the matter, including Kentucky Council for Higher Education President Dr. Aaron Thompson. However, Jackson emphasized the presence of two other members who may help play the biggest role in reforming the model, Kentucky state Sen. David Givens (R) Greensburg and state Rep. James Tipton (R) Taylorsville.
That is because Jackson said the Kentucky General Assembly will have the biggest say in any additional appropriations being sent to state institutions of higher learning.
“I can tell you that Sen. Givens understands the issue quite well and Rep. Tipton understands the issue quite well and we’re hoping that recommendations that will come from the (university) presidents and the CPE will help guide that direction,” Jackson said, adding that the workgroup is planning to meet at least once a month through the end of the year in advance of the General Assembly’s 2021 session that starts in January.
Jackson said that, from what he has heard so far, there is much support for pausing the model.
“Otherwise, we’re just putting everybody’s money in and recycling each other’s money,” he said. “I think you have to go through this in methodical steps and the logical first step would be to pause the model and freeze everyone’s appropriations, if no new money is put into it.”
Jackson also said he has heard from the primary beneficiaries of this model that they, too, do not believe it is being distributed.
“I have talked to the presidents of the two main research institutions (the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville) and they know there is no inherent fairness to some of this. They do understand that,” he said. “I think most of the institutions are very active (in voicing their opinions) and are very concerned.”
“I do hope other institutions are being as proactive as we are and being heard seriously,” said Regents Chairman Jerry Rhoads of Madisonville. “Based on what Dr. Fister says, long term, the outlook for this is certainly very bleak for Murray State, as well as Morehead and Kentucky State, and it sort of reminds me of an old saying I’ve heard.
“When you rob Peter to pay Paul, you’re always going to have Paul’s support. This is a subject we will be dealing with for some time.”
