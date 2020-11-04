MURRAY — Stephanie Perlow made history Tuesday night by becoming the first-ever woman to claim a judgeship in neighboring Marshall County.
The fact that she actually resides in Murray probably made that even more noteworthy.
History or not, Perlow is awakening today knowing that she will be serving the next four years as family court judge in Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit that serves both Marshall and Calloway counties and is a position to which she was appointed earlier this year, following the retirement of longterm Judge Rob Mattingly in late 2019. She will keep that position after defeating Benton attorney Ryan Yates by earning 19,241 votes to Yates’ 9,230. In Calloway County, Perlow took 72.02% of the vote (10,660) to Yates’ 27.98% (4,142).
With early mail-in votes still outstanding, Perlow’s win will not be official until Friday, the deadline for those votes to be counted.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but I’ve lived (in Murray) since I was 18 years old, but I have a lot of connections to Marshall County, just like I do in Calloway. That’s over 20-plus years of relations that I have made in that county where I have somehow touched the lives of people I have dealt with directly or indirectly through the courts,” Perlow said. “I may have helped with their adoptions, or whatever it may be, and after their experience with me, they decided that I have a good demeanor for this.”
Perlow said this was a difficult race, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The hard part is that we started going door-to-door in January and we hit about 3,000 people until the shutdown (in March), so the only bad part of that is that I didn’t get to continue,” she said. “After that, I made a decision and I took a lot of reads of people, asking them ‘How would you feel about me coming to your door?’ and I received mixed signals. So I made the judgment call to respect the people at home and not infringe or anything like that.
“That way, people didn’t feel that if they didn’t want to talk to me, they didn’t have to be uncomfortable. So we went to social media and other avenues and really just reached out to people individually.”
Perlow faced Yates twice this year. The first time was in the June primary, which she also won without much difficulty. However, she said she was not taking anything for granted for Tuesday’s election, which is why she sought to campaign as aggressively as she did through social media.
“This has been a dream of mine for several years after getting into the practice of family law. This is something I’d always wanted to do someday. I just didn’t know it would happen this soon with Judge Mattingly retiring early,” she said. “I’ve just wanted to help families.”
