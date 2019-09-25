MURRAY — When it comes to people who are in high-ranking government positions in Kentucky, Erran Persley is probably about as positive as they come.
He always seems to be smiling, always seems to be trying to find the bright side of any situation. Every day is a reason for anticipation of something great.
At last week’s roundtable discussion in Murray with numerous local, state and federal officials concerning the impending closing of the Briggs & Stratton plant, he did not change this approach.
“The feeling in this room is somber, and I understand that,” Persley said after being given a cue to speak to the crowd gathered inside the conference room of the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel. “But there’s opportunity here, that could, as it turns out, be greater than what you’ve had here and I see the ability to do that.”
Persley is the commissioner of business development for the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet, having accepted that position in March. A native of Lexington, he has served in economic development roles in the cabinets of three presidents, including George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and, most recently, Donald Trump.
He also was on the front lines of negotiations between state and local officials and personnel with Briggs & Stratton’s headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the past year. Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning said the deal that was put together to keep Briggs & Stratton in Murray may have been the best he has seen in his time with the EDC. However, it was not enough as Briggs & Stratton announced in August that it would close the Murray plant that has been in place in Murray since 1985, taking nearly 630 jobs with it.
As he spoke during the roundtable, though, Persley said that as those negotiations continued, he could sense that Briggs & Stratton was having problems. However, he and others were not about to let Briggs & Stratton get away from Murray without a fight.
“I remember right after I took over (in March), Gov. (Matt) Bevin calling me in and saying, ‘Let’s talk about Briggs & Stratton,’” he said, noting that Kentucky’s governor wanted to talk to Persley again about the situation in Murray during the first weekend of May. “It was either the Friday of the Kentucky Oaks or the day of the Derby on that Saturday, and I was tired, hoping to get a rest and the governor said, ‘Hey Erran, let’s talk about Briggs & Stratton.’ We ended up talking for about an hour-and-a-half about it.
“But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – when we started this process (of trying to keep Briggs & Stratton in Murray), I started to have a sense of, ‘If we save Briggs & Statton this time, how long are we saving Briggs & Stratton for? Three years? Five years? Ten years?’ Honestly, I kind of thought it would be for a short-term thing.”
In making its announcement on Aug. 15 that the Murray plant would close in fall 2020, Briggs & Stratton explained in a news release that the market for small, vertical-shaft engines, while stable the past several years, has not grown. It said a difficult housing market driven by the lack of affordable single-family homes in the country is a factor in that other parts of Briggs & Stratton’s business makeup have thrived but the same is not true of the residential walk-behind mower market.
Briggs & Stratton’s struggles have also been reflected in the stock market. On the day it announced the Murray closing, its stock on Wall Street dropped 44 percent, having started at $8.27 per share and ending at $4.59 per share, which was its lowest point since 1975. Even a month later, Briggs & Stratton’s stock still has not shown much of a recovery, closing at $5.82 Tuesday.
According to Macrotrends, Briggs & Stratton’s stock was at $44.20 per share in July 2004.
“Now, regardless of (feeling Briggs & Stratton was weakening), I wanted to keep Briggs & Stratton here because it’s also a big support to our state as well,” Persley said. “My No. 1 thing right now is to take care of the people who may be about to lose their jobs in the short term, which Mark has already said is his job, which is a big reason everyone is here.
“But my job is also to make sure that, very quickly, we have a new company come in here and replace Briggs & Stratton and build even better jobs long term for this community, and I think, at the end of the day, this just forces us to move quicker to find that new company to fill what was here before.”
Persley agreed with a sentiment Manning has been touting from the moment the closing was announced: the workforce from Briggs & Stratton that will begin becoming available with the first round of layoffs on Oct. 25 is the best marketing tool possible for a new company.
“Briggs & Stratton is a company, but it’s the people that make that company strong and great. And we still have those people,” he said. “They’re attracting the right company to come in and take advantage of that incredible, well-trained workforce that we already have in this area.”
Manning indicated that at least four companies appear to be taking a strong interest in the soon-to-be-vacated Briggs & Stratton building at the intersection of Main and L.P. Miller streets. One of those is a company from the Chicago area – which he would not name – that called him two days after Briggs & Stratton announced it would be closing the Murray facility. Manning said during the roundtable that a representative from that company made the comment, “Hey, we’ve been looking around for a location and it looks like you guys are going to have a really good skill-labor force available.”
Persley said he has been promoting the Briggs & Stratton site — which formerly housed the Tappan appliances plant before it closed in 1980 — and its workforce whenever the opportunity arises. One such occasion came about three weeks ago in China, he said.
“They will actually be coming here in October to look at the Briggs & Stratton plant and the community of Murray as well,” he said, quickly returning to the positive, optimistic personality for which he is known. “Everybody needs to think of this as an opportunity. Folks, we’re going to be better than we were before!
“This community is known for how it pulls together as a city, as a state, and it’s about who we are as a community. As a community, we are great! So come on, let’s lift up the attitude! Positive things are on the horizon. It’s always darkest before the dawn.
“We’re almost there!”
