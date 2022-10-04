MURRAY – The third annual Pete3Fest will take place this Saturday at the Murray Lions Club Skate Park. The unique event features a skateboarding contest and live music.
The event was conceptualized by Andrew O’Rourke as a way to honor the life of his brother Peter O’Rourke, III, who died in April 2020 at the age of 43. Pete, as he was known, was a music enthusiast and a lover of all things outdoors. In the wake of his brother’s passing, Andrew decided to channel his grief into organizing an event that would celebrate Pete’s life through combining his passions.
“It was unexpected, and it was right when COVID started,” Keisha Kinsley, Andrew’s girlfriend of nearly five years, said. “Everything was shut down, and we couldn’t go (to New Jersey where Pete lived). All of that was really hard. I think to bring some peace and closure and to celebrate some of the things that Pete really enjoyed, I think it was a way for Andrew to gain some of that closure and then also a way to help people.”
“He was really big into action sports – snowboarding, surfing,” Andrew said of his brother. “He was a DJ, and he was a big music historian and enthusiast, especially with hip hop music. That’s what my brother was all about – being outside, having a great time, having good energy and bringing music, turning it up and having fun. The reason why I chose Pete Fest was because that is something he would love, and I’m sure that keeping his spirit alive will help people out in many ways.”
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the contest starting at noon. The entry fee is $10. The competition is divided into three age categories: 12 years and under, 13 to 17 years and 18 years and older. There is also a scooter category this year. Prizes for those who place in the individual categories include skateboards, accessories and skateboard-related clothing. There is also a $250 cash prize for the overall winner.
DJ Steven “Vito” Spadafino will be providing background music for the skate contest. The concert, featuring Nazo, a local MC, and Callon B and the Hive, an eight-piece hip hop group from Paducah, begins at 4 p.m. In years past, the concert was held at the park’s amphitheater; this year, a stage will be set up in the parking lot so that everything is happening in and around the Skate Park.
The proceeds from the event will benefit Neartown Recovery, a local nonprofit that focuses on recovery options for those with substance use disorder. It operates a 16-bed short-term men’s residential treatment facility in Kirksey as well as two eight-bed sober-living facilities, one for men and one for women.
Neartown Recovery Executive Director Jereme Rose said the organization uses Pete Fest as a way to raise awareness for recovery services in western Kentucky. Booths will be set up for a variety of local organizations, such as Kentucky Care Clinic and Emerald Therapy; Casey’s Law Advocate for Calloway and Marshall counties Shannon Roberts will also have a table set up; and Turning Point, a recovery community center in Paducah, will be recording an episode of the podcast Cross Talk.
“Over the years, I’ve gotten to be good friends with people in the recovery community, and I wanted to give back to something local,” Andrew explained. “It just kind of serendipitously fell into place between the Lions Club Skate Park, me being friends with the recovery community, I thought it would be a perfect way to help out the community.
“I think this will be a good indicator of what our community can do as far as moving forward and addressing some issues that have popped up as far as drug and alcohol abuse. I hope that people will know that there is a solution if they feel like there’s nowhere to turn, hopefully having recovery-related resources there will save at least one person’s life by letting them know that there is a solution out there to their problems and that help is available.”
Kinsley is also a Murray native, and like so many others who grew up in the area and came of age in the ‘90s, she has many memories of Pete and Andrew, who is affectionately known to many as “A.O.”
“It’s funny how back in the day, whether you went to Murray or Calloway, everybody knew everybody – who was on the soccer team or the basketball team, who was into skateboarding or who had the cool music or was in a band,” Kinsley said. “I feel like that was Pete and ‘A.O.’ If you had both or one of the brothers around, you were automatically cool. … It was not just that they were ‘cool;’ they were outgoing, friendly, never-meet-a-stranger, inclusive, kind people.”
Kinsley noted that, even though they were “Kentucky boys,” that they spent their summers with family in New Jersey, which she believes is part of what made the brothers so unique and earned them a level of respect among their peers.
“I think they brought the hip hop/skate/surf culture back here that people didn’t really see a lot of or have access to quite like they did,” Kinsley recalled. “It was in the early ‘90s. We didn’t have access at our fingertips to the internet where we could see all this stuff. We had MTV growing up, and that’s where we learned our style. I feel like they really brought a different culture to Murray.
“Those two always seemed to have the cool skateboards; they knew how to surf; they were familiar with all the bands that western Kentucky didn’t know yet. I remember when Pete dyed his hair with Kool-Aid – I was probably in sixth or seventh grade – and I just thought he was the coolest person on the planet; it was like, ‘He dyed his hair with Kool-Aid? You can do that?’”
Andrew is still an avid skateboarder. While he won’t be competing Saturday, Andrew plans on doing at least a couple of runs. He would have enjoyed a skate park in Murray in the ‘90s when he, Pete and their friends would get in trouble for skating on campus or other public spaces.
“I think it’s a perfect space for people who want to skateboard to practice and learn and not get discouraged by getting run off (from public places by law enforcement),” Andrew said. “It’s a valid sport now; skateboarding is in the Olympics. It’s great that the Lions Club has put that park together, and it’s a really nice park. I think it’s great to have a place for skaters to go. This event gets people to know that the skate park is there, and it’s open and free. I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.