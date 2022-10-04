Pete3Fest

Andrew O’Rourke, left, and his late brother Peter.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – The third annual Pete3Fest will take place this Saturday at the Murray Lions Club Skate Park. The unique event features a skateboarding contest and live music.

The event was conceptualized by Andrew O’Rourke as a way to honor the life of his brother Peter O’Rourke, III, who died in April 2020 at the age of 43. Pete, as he was known, was a music enthusiast and a lover of all things outdoors. In the wake of his brother’s passing, Andrew decided to channel his grief into organizing an event that would celebrate Pete’s life through combining his passions.