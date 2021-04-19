Clear Springs – Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating a collision between a pickup truck and a lawn mower in which one person was injured.
In a news release, Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said Post 1 received a call at about 11 a.m. Friday of a collision on KY 301 just north of KY 1374 (Trace Creek Church Road) in the Clear Springs community of Graves County. Troopers, along with Graves County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.
Upon initial investigation, Norman Davis Lawrence, 76, of Mayfield, was traveling south on KY 301, operating a Craftsman lawn mower. Also traveling south on KY 301 was Freddie R. Clapp, 72, of Paducah, who was operating a 2014 Ford F-150. As Clapp rounded a curve, his vehicle collided with the rear of the slower moving lawn mower.
Lawrence was thrown from the mower and landed in a roadside ditch. The mower came to rest on top of Lawrence in the ditch.
Lawrence sustained severe injuries to his head and legs and was to Trace Creek Baptist Church. He was then airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Clapp was not injured during the collision and was wearing his seatbelt.
