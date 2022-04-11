PADUCAH – The national pilot shortage has caused trouble for every type of airline, but perhaps no one as much as smaller airlines relied upon by regional airports like Paducah’s Barkley Regional Airport.
The pilot shortage has caused by several factors, but the COVID-19 pandemic has apparently heightened problems that already existed. TIME magazine last week cited a recent report from Geoff Murray, a partner at the Oliver Wyman consulting firm, that projected there will be a shortage of pilots that exceeds 12,000 by 2023 due to an aging pilot population and strong use of early retirements. Although Murray wrote the report earlier in the pandemic before demand for commercial flights and pilots had returned, he spoke about several long-term trends unrelated to COVID.
“For the past few years, securing a pipeline of new pilots has been a primary concern for airlines around the world,” Murray wrote. “In a 2019 Oliver Wyman poll of flight operations leaders, 62% listed a shortage of qualified pilots as a key risk. The root cause of the coming shortage varies by region: In the United States, it’s an aging workforce facing mandatory retirement, fewer pilots exiting the military, and barriers to entry, including the cost of training. In China and other regions where a burgeoning middle class is demanding air travel, the struggle is to expand capacity fast enough.
“The impact also depends on the class of carrier, with 83% of regional carriers finding it challenging to recruit talent compared with 22% of low-cost carriers. Despite these differences, there were few regions in the world that weren’t dealing with how to secure enough pilots to fuel future growth.”
Dennis Rouleau, executive director of Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, said the shortage is partly due to stricter pilot training requirements that came in the wake of the Feb. 12, 2009, Colgan Air Flight 3407 crash near Buffalo, New York.
“The family members (of the Colgan victims) lobbied to have a number of regulatory changes done, and I think one of them was a higher amount of hours required to fly,” Rouleau said. “So that has finally caught up to us, mainly because there’s not really a good pipeline of pilots coming in. For example, there’s some smaller operators that operate nine-seat aircraft, like Cape Air and Boutique Air and Southern Air, and the (requirements for) pilots to fly those types of airplanes is significantly less (than for larger aircraft). To get to go from there into an airline seat is significantly more hours, so there’s a gap there.
“When COVID hit, not only airlines, but everyone didn’t know how to deal with it. Then with the ‘Great Retirement,’ the airlines and a number of other companies have offered early buyouts because they didn’t know how long (the pandemic) was going to go, so there were several thousand pilots that left the industry altogether when they took the early buyout and retired. That created a huge void, and so as we come out of the pandemic, leisure travel started to spike as everyone got tired of wearing a mask and staying at home. Leisure travel demand came back pretty quickly, and as a result, there was a capacity issue. The larger airlines needed to provide pilots (to fill the sudden increased demand), so they took a lot of the pilots from the regional airlines like ours.”
Rouleau said this demand from larger airlines was one of the major factors that led to SkyWest ending its contract with Barkley last month. Meanwhile, he said several major airlines like United Airlines have started their own pilot academy, and others have worked with universities to provide a pipeline for their pilots to eventually move on up into the majors.
“It takes several years to build up the time necessary to actually get into one of SkyWest’s airplanes,” Rouleau said.
Prior to and after the SkyWest departure, Rouleau said he has had discussions with a number of airlines, including conversations he and Paducah Mayor George Parker Bray initiated while attending a recent air service development conference in San Antonio, Texas.
“This was before the SkyWest announcement, so we were looking to enhance service here, in addition to reaching out to a number of airlines that may consider EAS (Essential Air Service) to encourage them to bid on our contract when it comes up at the end of this calendar year,” Rouleau said. “So I already had a head start, so to speak. Since the announcement, we have aggressively pursued basically every airline that’s out there that would possibly serve our market. We’ve reached out to a number of them and we’ve had conversations with a number of them, but … I won’t know (if recruiting was successful) until they’ve actually submitted a bid. The bid was due on Monday (April 4), and an email just came out from the Department of Transportation saying they’ve decided to postpone that bid for another 30 days.”
That bid will now be due May 11, Rouleau said. In the meantime, he said Barkley has worked with SkyWest through collaboration with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in southwestern Missouri to fill the void the airline left in Paducah.
“We’re trying to work with SkyWest, and they’ve actually bundled our flights with Cape Girardeau,” Rouleau said. “So our flights will go from Cape Girardeau to Barkley onto O’Hare (International Airport in Chicago). It’s not ideal, but it’s a way for them to still provide service and meet the contract requirements. They’ve reduced their flights from 14 to 12, so there’s two days a week when there’s just one, single flight.
“We’ve had discussions with the CEO and the COO of the company, and we’ve been very busy the last 30 days or so reaching out to anyone and everyone (to take SkyWest’s place).”
