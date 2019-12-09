MURRAY — It is believed that, prior to this year, Playhouse in the Park had only hosted one memorial service in its theater, and that came in 2003 following the sudden death of popular Executive Director Michael Dunigan, following an automobile wreck.
This year, there have now been three. In April, there was Fran Miller, who had taught nursing at Murray State University and was a strong supporter of PIP while also appearing in several productions. Then came August and the loss of Nancy Royalty, who had taught many of her 40 years in Calloway County Schools and took her love of children to PIP, designing costumes and working with the PIP standard the Penguin Project that features developmentally disabled actors.
Saturday, a third PIP personality was honored the same way, with a single spotlight placed on the stage as photographs of times spent with PIP were displayed on a large screen above. Brian T. O’Neill, who joined PIP in 2008 and acted in numerous productions, died after battling cancer last week. He was 63.
O’Neill also performed in Nashville, Tennessee after he moved away from Murray a few years ago. His stay in Murray included owning Murray Printing and this came after a long stint at The Murray Ledger & Times.
He did more than act, though, also directing some productions at PIP while designing and building sets. He was a PIP board member as well. On Saturday, his friends and fellow actors remembered someone who seemed to exude the same ideas and attitudes of those honored earlier this year, having a deep love for PIP and for its people.
“Brian was one of those few people that you meet in life that you immediately liked. He loved being on stage, but he was willing to do anything he could do to help Playhouse,” said one of O’Neill’s PIP teammates, Terry Little. “What was it about him? Was it his big, friendly smile? Was it that, if you needed help, he was there to assist you? Was it that if you needed someone to listen, he was all ears? That if you needed a friend, he was there to give you a hug and be your friend? If you needed an actor, he was right there?”
Some of the most poignant moments Saturday came from someone who only said a few words. Murray State professor Brent Webster, who has also provided musical leadership with PIP productions, let his guitar give his testimony as, choking back tears, he presented the upbeat “Smile” from the famed Charlie Chaplin film “Modern Times,” as well as the gripping Eric Clapton staple “Tears in Heaven.”
“This is for Brian, by request,” Webster said in his only spoken words Saturday. Tim Peyton, who performed in PIP plays at a younger age, honored another O’Neill request on guitar by presenting the Percy Faith work “Laura.”
Everyone who spoke talked of the need to honor O’Neill, though they obviously all wished it was not necessary. That included veteran PIP actress Corrie Johnson.
“I have stood on this stage many times and I have prepared and memorized lines, and each time has been a joy and a delight. And while it is a treasure and a gift to stand here and honor Brian’s memory, I hope you will understand me when I say, with equal feelings, that these simply are not the lines that I wanted to prepare. Nobody wants to stand here,” said Johnson, who went on to discuss several things, including a Facebook message O’Neill posted on Nov. 11: “Lay down that burden you’ve been carrying for years. It’s eating you from the inside out. Time is running out fast, be the bigger person.”
“All we have is now. Our times are not in our hands. Friends, don’t save the things someone’s heart needs to heart for when after it stops beating,” Johnson continued, expressing that the Facebook post was a word of advice. “I’m grateful for these words and I believe it was because he knew his time was coming to an end and he was putting these words into practice himself. These instructions should sober us.”
