MURRAY - Robyn Pizzo of Murray has officially filed her candidacy for the Murray Independent School District Board of Education. Pizzo is a mother, small business owner and a lifelong Kentuckian. She works in the public health sector and serves as a parent representative on the Murray Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council.
“I’m running for the school board because I believe that strong public education builds a better future for all of us,” Pizzo said. “I’m proud that my daughter attends school in the MISD. Our students and educators are some of the best in the state. I look forward to hearing from parents, students, teachers and the community about their hopes and dreams for our school.
“I believe we deserve empathetic leadership focused on student achievement with more parent voices represented. I will bring my creativity, small business and nonprofit experience and love for our community to my role on the school board. I want to improve our schools for every student and make it easier for teachers to do their jobs well.”
The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.
