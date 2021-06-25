MURRAY – The post-pandemic restrictions bounce-back of Playhouse in the Park continues this weekend with outdoor performances of a silly comedy poking fun at Shakespeare’s towering legacy.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” was written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, former founding members of the Reduced Shakespeare Company. The three men first performed it at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1987, and the play features three actors – who typically play versions of themselves and go by their own names – performing comically shortened versions of all of Shakespeare’s plays, at one point merging a few of them together at the same time. The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s website brags that the show covers “all 37 plays in 97 minutes!”
“An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ was London’s longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable nine years in London’s West End at the Criterion Theatre!” the site says. “Join these madcap men in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.”
The Playhouse production started Thursday night and will continue at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion in Murray-Calloway County Central Park. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.playhouseinthepark.org or at the amphitheater entrance before the show.
The show actually had one outdoor performance back in October 2020, but it was forced to cancel the remainder of the shows because of weather. That is one of the reasons the show’s director, Josh Byrne, said he and the cast members are excited to bring it back. The show stars Kevin Swartz, Issac Gish and Brad Brauser, who will be playing the role Byrne played back in the fall. With the farcical elements, fast pace, numerous quick costume changes, copious amounts of dialogue and madcap interactions with the audience, it is a very challenging show to perform, and Byrne said he can’t wait for the cast’s long hours of preparation to pay off.
“It’s hard work, and after (rehearsals this week), I’m excited for people to see it,” Byrne said. “They’ve put in a lot of time and a lot of energy into this show, so it’s time to finally share it with people.”
“The show is everything the title may lead you to believe it’s not,” Byrne continued. “When you hear ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),’ you may think that, to kind of quote the show a little bit, that it’s just ‘dry, boring Shakespeare,’ and that’s definitely not the case. It’s definitely a comedy through and through, and it’s just as much about the three men’s interactions with each other and putting on the show as it is about the actual Shakespeare they do in it.
“Because of the nature of trying to fit every work of Shakespeare into such a short running time, shenanigans ensue. At one point, they perform several shows, the ‘Histories,’ as a football game. ‘Hamlet’ is the entirety of Act II, which might also sound boring, but there’s audience interaction and a lot of craziness that happens at the end of that.”
While there are plenty of knowing, tongue-in-cheek literary references that will delight any theatre or English minor, Byrne said one doesn’t have to be well-versed in Shakespeare’s writing to have a great time with it. The show gives any company that performs it a lot of leeway to insert their own more current references and jokes into the material to make it more topical and relatable to the audience than it might be if the cast were simply performing the exact same script as when it premiered more than 30 years ago, Byrne said.
“We’ve tried to make it a lot more topical and current, and the show kind of allows you to do that and update it to make it relevant to the time and the audience you’re performing it for,” Byrne said. “It’s awesome in the way it’s written because even though it’s ridiculous in nature at some points, it makes Shakespeare accessible to more people by having a less ‘sophisticated’ approach (than you might expect). I know sometimes people see Shakespeare as being really sophisticated or out of their league, but I don’t think that’s the nature of the show at all. I think it’s very audience friendly.”
The show is appropriate enough for teenagers, but Byrne warned that it would probably be rated PG-13 if it were a movie, so it’s probably not a good idea to bring younger kids. He said it features some mildly adult language and ribald humor.
“It’s three adult men being comedians, so stuff is bound to happen, but I would say it’s a soft PG-13, but definitely not a hard R or anything like that,” he said.
