MURRAY — Due to popular demand from local audiences, the cast members of Playhouse in the Park’s production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” have been playing their characters off and on for more than nine years. Starting Friday, those characters will return to the stage for the fourth time.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion. Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope said there will be no Sunday matinee because of lighting effects in the show.
The script for “Wonderettes” was written by Roger Bean and uses popular songs from the 1950s and ‘60s to tell its story. When the entertainment for the 1958 senior prom at Springfield High cancels at the last minute, the Springfield High Songleaders are asked to fill in. The show follows Betty Jean (Holly Bloodworth), Cindy Lou (Amy Brown), Missy (Laynie Mitchell) and Suzy (Kala Allen-Dunn) as they deal with the pressure of entertaining their classmates and all kinds of other teenage drama.
The second act picks up in 1968 as the women get back together for their 10-year high school reunion. Songs featured in the show include “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop,” “It’s My Party,” “It’s In His Kiss (The Shoop Shoop Song),” “Heat Wave,” and many others.
Playhouse presented the show for the first time in January 2012, and it was so popular with audiences that they brought it back exactly one year later. In 2019, the cast performed it again to raise money for the teen theater group Box of Frogs to take a trip to New York City.
Bloodworth said she felt a little rusty when she started playing her character again, but it all started coming back to her before long. Brown said she had a similar experience.
“There was a lot of stuff, between the four of us, we remembered by muscle memory,” Brown said. “The blocking (where they stand and move to on stage) has probably been the hardest thing to remember for me. But as far as choreography, between the four of us, we remembered it collectively.”
Mitchell said it would have been easier to refresh themselves if they had recordings of the past performances, but like every show performed at Playhouse, they were not legally allowed to record it because of rights requirements from the publisher.
The cast members said they were very glad they have been able to keep the cast together for all these years, and they said they couldn’t imagine anyone else playing any of their roles. Cope said she also didn’t think the returning audience would be happy about that either.
“I think we’ve bonded so well. A different Wonderette would feel so wrong,” Bloodworth said.
Bloodworth said Cope and the cast had discussed the possibility of reprising their roles earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they didn’t feel safe enough to do it yet. Cope said the target audience probably wouldn’t have felt comfortable this time last year either. Now that Kentucky is fully opened again, they said it feels like the perfect time to bring the show back and give people, especially those who were teenagers in the ’50 and ‘60s, a reason to come out to a live performance again.
“It’s a great way to celebrate coming out of quarantine,” Bloodworth added. “I think it especially brings in older people that really do love the music, and that’s kind of nice. I think people have been inside for so long, so it’s kind of nice to offer something outside where they can kind of gradually get used to going to things again and feel safer outdoors, but be able to hear that ‘50s and ‘60s music that they really connect with.”
Even though it has been a while since they have performed in the show, the cast members often run into people who still associate them with these characters.
“It is fun that people recognize you as a Wonderette out in public,” Bloodworth said. “They’ll say, ‘You were in that Wonderette show.’ I feel proud of what we put together, so the fact that someone recognizes you for that is great.”
Cope said it had been very moving to watch the audience reactions during past performances.
“They have stories and they’ll share them and they’ll tear up,” she said. “It really brings back memories for so many folks.”
Putting her hand to her chest as if swooning, Mitchell said, “You’ll see a couple grab hands, and it’s just – oh!”
Brown said it’s just as much fun for the cast as it is for the audience.
“I can’t describe it any other way; we have fun,” Brown said. “We have such a good time up there singing and interacting with each other, and to be appreciated and having the audience have fun with us – that’s priceless. Just being able to share the fun is what I like so much about it, and I think we all really get into that.”
