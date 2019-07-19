MURRAY — Whether experienced in theater or someone who is in town spending the summer with family and needed something to do for two weeks, everyone ends the annual summer camp for Playhouse in the Park the same way.
They all perform in an actual PIP production, and that moment will be tonight, when the 100 children ages 6-12 who have taken part in this year’s camp take their places under the bright lights. This year’s show is the popular Disney musical, “Aladdin.”
“Two weeks! They do this in two weeks! And it’s just amazing to see the show,” said PIP Executive Director Lisa Cope Thursday, the last day before the participants hit the stage for the first time. The “Aladdin” performances are scheduled for today through Tuesday.
“The focus of the camp is, of course, the show, but the kids learn a lot of different things while they’re here, especially in that first week when we have different stations set up and we do what we call a character workshop. They learn how to project themselves on stage, how to work as a team, basic theater terms like where stage right and stage left are. They also make things they’re going to use in the show, so we try to involve them in every part of what we do here.”
Cope, who has been in her position since 2009, said that when she arrived, the camp was attracting about 40 children each summer. Under the leadership of director PIP veteran performer Holly Bloodworth, though, the camp underwent massive growth.
“The camp grew to 50 and we said, ‘OK, that’s the max.’ Then it went to 60, then 70 and we said, ‘No! No! No! We can’t take any more kids,’” Cope recalled. “Now we’ve been at 100 a couple years and we’ve had to absolutely say no. There’s no space for more (see related story in today’s Ledger & Times).”
Bloodworth relinquished camp leadership responsibilities two years ago, but the momentum has not stopped under the direction of Marci Garner-Edmonds, who had helped with the camp for several previous years.
“I’m not a morning person at all. OK? But I will get up for them because they get excited about the little things that happen,” Garner-Edmonds said Thursday just as that morning’s dress rehearsal for “Aladdin” had ended. “If a set gets painted or a new piece goes up for the show, it’s very exciting for them to experience that and that’s because, through our theater games we play (which involve teaching various components of putting together such a production), they can see that this is becoming their show and they get to enjoy it.”
The vast majority of the children have had experience either with PIP productions in the past or the camp, including a preschool program PIP started a few years ago. However, Cope said that probably a quarter of the participants are first-timers, having had no experience whatsoever.
Edmonds said this is the recipe for some of the most memorable moments of the camp.
“Early on, you might see them saying to themselves, ‘OK, what did I sign up for again?’ Then you start to see them playing the games with their friends, they get more comfortable, then they’re learning what to do, once on stage,” she said. “Then you watch them get it, and it lights me up. It’s like a high because you know you got through to them.”
Edmonds also said the presence of about 45 former campers serving as counselors this year shows how much of an impact this can have on the current participants.
