MURRAY — Since the summer, Playhouse in the Park has been working to raise money to help pay for the new Playhouse Annex located on Arcadia Circle.
But the capital campaign’s funds will be going to more than just paying off the note on the new annex. It will also help provide additional facilities improvements at the current Playhouse. The total goal for the campaign is $450,000.
“The campaign does include the purchase of the building but we are also raising money for projects at the Playhouse,” said Catie Bates-Robertson, chair of the capital campaign committee. “So the campaign isn’t just about the new building, it is for the Playhouse and the annex.”
Bates-Robertson said that a recent Evening of Song fundraiser featuring the talents of her mother, Kay Bates, as well as the piano talents of Marie Taylor, was able to raise $5,000 for the endeavor. Other efforts, including a costume sale and other events through the year have helped raise funds as well.
“We have gotten generous donations from many community members,” Bates Robertson said. “We had already started the campaign when the building on Arcadia Circle happened.”
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope said they are continuing to work diligently on the campaign, and will be having a board retreat Jan. 19 with new board members. She said that they are also hoping for some major donations in the coming days.
For more information on the capital campaign and how to contribute, visit playhousemurray.org/playhouse-arcadia or call 270-759-1752.
