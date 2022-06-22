MURRAY – Although the new Playhouse in the Park musical features versions of characters you’ve probably known since childhood, be warned: this show is not for kids.
“Disenchanted” is a musical comedy written by Dennis T. Giacino and developed by Fiely Matias that had an Off-Broadway run in 2014 and 2015. The synopsis on the Playhouse website reads, “Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ‘em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in this hilarious musical that is anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know . When these royal renegades toss off their tiaras, this cleverly subversive, ADULTS ONLY musical reveals what really happened ‘ever after’!”
Director Wayne Shields-Hogue explained that the characters in the show are supposed to be the original fairy tale princesses that had popular movies made about their lives by an unnamed studio with which you might be familiar. The 10 princesses, however, maintain that their stories were not accurately portrayed, and they aren’t happy with what the public thinks it knows about them. Playhouse in the Park first did the show as part of a dinner theater performance in 2018, and it was brought back due to popular demand. Shields-Hogue said he wasn’t living in Murray at the time, but was excited to get involved this time.
“The audience loved it so much that they requested that we do it again,” Shields-Hogue said. “So when I was offered a chance to direct it, of course I said yes because I love fairy tales and I love the show’s whole theme of the princesses getting to tell their original stories. I’m a very big advocate of people being able to share their own story and not having other people share it for them. That’s what this show is all about – getting their voices heard.”
Shields-Hogue said “Disenchanted” is done in a concert style, so there is one set for the entire show. He said all the original princesses from the dinner theater production were invited back, so five of the original princesses are back, and five new actresses have joined the cast.
Tory Daughrity, who plays Sleeping Beauty, was in the original cast and is delighted to be reprising her role.
“It’s been exciting to get to do it again,” Daughrity said. “I loved it when I did it in 2018, and it’s great to actually bring it into the theater. We are able to interact differently than we were with the dinner theater, and so I’ve enjoyed redeveloping the character that I played before, but in a different space and in a different way. There was not as much space (with the dinner theater) by any means. In fact, at dress rehearsal, I fell off the stage! So it’s nice to actually be able to utilize more space and develop the characters.”
Daughrity said she enjoys not only the show’s sense of humor, but its themes of female empowerment.
“It really showcases how male-dominated our society can be,” she said. “I mean, princesses impact little girls from from a very young age and the way they are portrayed is not always empowering to women. It’s nice to be able to show that we’re more than just women who clean or cook; we can do more things than ever thought before.”
Tesla Like, who plays Snow White, is starring in her first Playhouse production. She said she has had fun getting to know the cast and exploring a new side of the Snow White character.
“I think the thing I’ve enjoyed about Snow White the most is how she’s not very nice,” Like said. “She wants the show to go smoothly for all of their sake, so she definitely cares, but it’s not in a very kind way. She’s very naggy and she gets to yell a lot, and that’s always fun.
“Her relationship with Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella is very interesting. It’s very obvious that they’re the closest three out of the group and have been very good friends for a very long time, but I say to people coming to see the show to pay attention to how we all treat one another separately (compared to when) we’re all together.”
LaCosta Hays, who is playing “The Princess Who Kisses the Frog,” said this is also her first Playhouse show. She said she had loved getting to know people she probably wouldn’t have met otherwise and working with Shields-Hogue.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to audition for something at Playhouse, and when this role came open, I just immediately thought, ‘Now’s my chance; no time like the present,’” Hays said. “So I decided to audition and it’s just been a wonderful experience. It definitely has taught me to not take myself so seriously and that community theater is really valuable, important and super fun.”
The show is this weekend only, with show times at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
