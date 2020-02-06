MURRAY — The Playhouse in the Park will be debuting its first show in the 2020 season tonight with the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda.”
The 1988 book was adapted into a movie which was directed by Danny DeVito in 1996, and has garnered attention though that portrayal. Playhouse veteran Rusty Jones is co-directing the show, and said that the first show of the season will provide its fair share of laughs and inspiration for audiences of all ages.
“Along with ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ it is one of Dahl’s more famous books,” Jones said. “It is like so many things Roald Dahl writes; it is about a little girl who undergoes all kinds of difficulties and trials. She has really mean parents, she has a really mean headmistress of the school she has to go to … and she is very, very focused on finding her own strength and her own power, and bringing justice to her world while all of these difficulties are being thrown at her.”
Jones said the show has seen a lot of new faces at the Playhouse, including the young lady that is taking on the leading role in the show.
“We found a young actress here in town, Kapri Phelps, who is 9 years old, to play Matilda,” he said. “She is just carrying the show beautifully and is doing a great job. A lot of local talent that is new to the Playhouse are in the show as well.”
Jones said the show features a lot of adults and kids, and features its share of Playhouse veterans as well. Jones said the youngest cast member is 6 years old, and the oldest is in their 40s.
“A wonderful actress named Bonnie Ottway is playing Miss Honey, who is the good teacher who is going to help Matilda, and who Matilda also helps,” Jones said. “There is a lot of wonderful local talent in a musical that is both really funny and very uplifting and very powerful in a lot of ways. There are a lot of laughs and a lot of tears and a lot of fun. It is geared toward all ages, so anybody can bring anybody from age 4 to 94.
“There are a lot of beautiful sets and costumes and color and a lot of beautiful singing from the local talent. It is the story of a little girl who manages to rise above all of the terrible things life throws at her.”
Jones said the show is also trying something new in a collaborative effort with Murray State University, where the show is also being co-directed by Tessa Northcutt, a Murray State student with some background at the Playhouse.
“The show is not just directed by me, but it is also directed by Tessa Northcutt,” Jones said. “She is an MSU student who has done a lot at the Playhouse and a lot at Murray State. This is our effort to kind of reach out and do partnerships with Murray State and work with young talent and young specialists to help them develop as artists. She has done a magnificent job as co-director on this show.”
The show opens tonight and will run through Feb. 16. For more information, visit playhousemurray.org.
