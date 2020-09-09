MURRAY – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting public activities down in March, Playhouse in the Park has been more or less at a standstill. In the coming weeks, its company of community actors will finally get to show their chops again as they present a series of family-friendly outdoor performances to the public.
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope said that starting Sept. 18, the organization would begin performances in the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion, located within Murray-Calloway County Central Park.
“We got permission from the health department to perform outdoors at the amphitheater and on the Playhouse deck,” Cope said. “The plan is to do most of everything at the amphitheater; the two performances that are going to be on the deck, because the amphitheater was already rented, are on Oct. 17. The shows are shorter than what we would normally do and they have smaller casts. Everybody is rehearsing in masks and we are doing temperature checks and social distancing.”
In trying to exercise COVID-19 safety protocols, Cope said it has been a major challenge trying to figure out all the blocking – that is, the positioning of the actors in each scene.
“For the blocking for all the shows, we’re trying to make sure all our performers are as distant from each other as much as can be,” she said. “It’s just one big giant puzzle trying to fit all those pieces together. In some ways, it’s almost the opposite of what we normally do. It’s been crazy trying to figure it out, but it’s also been kind of fun having to be really, really creative in thinking about ways to keep everybody as apart as we can.”
Since Playhouse has been closed since March, it hasn’t had ways to make revenue, so the directors of the new shows have had to be budget-conscious. Regardless of whether they have had much money for costumes and sets, however, Cope said it has been thrilling for the directors and for the actors to finally be able to be making live theater after such a long and unplanned hiatus.
“It has just been so energizing to finally be doing it – working on performances, to be in rehearsals, to do all this that we’ve missed so desperately,” Cope said. “It’s been great to be back at it even though it’s been weird and different.”
The Playhouse is currently producing five shows that will premiere this month and next month, so Cope said the Playhouse Annex – a building across the street from the park entrance – has been very helpful in keeping everything moving and keeping casts spread safely apart. Cope said she is directing the last two shows on the schedule, “The Rainbow Fish,” which starts Oct. 15, and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” which starts Oct. 22. “The Rainbow Fish” is based on the 1992 children’s picture book by Marcus Pfister in which a rainbow fish learns to not be selfish and to share its colorful scales with its fellow ocean creatures. Of course, “Sleepy Hollow” is based on the classic Washington Irving story and will be timed to coincide with Halloween. In fact, one performance will follow the drive-through Trail of Treats that will be held in the park on Oct. 30.
Up first, Jonathan Carter is directing “The Commedia Pinocchio,” starting Sept. 18, which retells the classic Carlo Collodi story in the style of commedia dell’arte. Starting Sept. 24, Stephen Keene is directing “Always … Patsy Cline,” a popular musical featuring extensive use of Cline’s catalogue. Based on a true story, the musical is about a woman named Louise, who tells the audience how she became friends with the legendary country singer after meeting her at a honky tonk.
Starting on Oct. 8, Josh Byrne is directing the comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” The irreverent comedy features a cast of three actors who perform the Bard’s famous works in comically shortened or merged form.
People attending the shows will need to call 270-759-1752 to reserve their spot ahead of time, but they will need to pay at the gate, Cope said. There will be 50 audience members allowed to watch each performance, and patrons will have their temperature checked as they enter. People will also need to bring their own chairs, and masks are recommended.
The complete schedule is below. All performances will be in the amphitheater except where noted on Oct. 17. However, if it rains on any of the amphitheater dates, the show will be moved to the Playhouse deck unless there is lightning or other hazardous weather.
“The Commedia Pinocchio”
• 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19
• 2 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20
“Always, Patsy Cline”
• 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-2
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”
• 7 p.m. Oct. 8-11
“The Rainbow Fish”
• 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16
• 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the Playhouse deck
• 2 p.m. Oct. 18
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”
• 7 p.m. Oct. 22-25, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31
• 8 p.m. Oct. 30 (following Trail of Treats in Central Park)
