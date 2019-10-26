MURRAY — The Playhouse in the Park has announced its coming 2020 season, which carries the theme “The Future is Now!”
The 43rd season will feature some longtime requests of the playhouse, and will feature a range of shows that should speak to many members of the community. Lisa Cope, executive director for the Playhouse, said the theme serves to celebrate the new Playhouse Annex, which will open up more opportunities for programming at the local community theater.
“That is basically because of the new building, because it is going to allow us to do all of these things that we have wanted to do for a long time and didn’t have the time or space for,” Cope said. “We are looking at doing an adult improv team, which is something we get asked about often. We are also looking at offering some different kinds of classes.”
Cope said they are mulling over providing makeup classes, as well as sewing and costuming classes. Some of those opportunities might be aimed at younger people in the community; for example, Cope mentioned a Junior Costume Team, but she said a lot of the new offerings will be geared toward adults in the community.
“We do tons of stuff for children … but the adults don’t get a lot of things to do,” Cope said. “Most of the time, that stuff would need to be in the evenings after people work, and evenings here, you are not going to find a space. But now (because of the new building) that can happen, and we are really excited about it.”
The 2020 season will kick off in February with “Matilda,” the story of an extraordinary girl who takes a stand to change her own destiny. Cope said that the musical version of the show – based on the classic Roald Dahl children’s novel – has been requested for a long time, and this year the Playhouse is happy to be able to put the show on.
“It’s a show we have been asked about for a long time,” Cope said. “People would suggest this every year, but this year it is available and we got it and are excited. It is a great way to kick off the year with some young people on stage.”
The next show in the season is “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” and this is a show Cope said she was particularly excited about. The story follows a teenager named Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at mathematics, but poorly equipped to interpret everyday life.
“It was a book for young adults, and I read the book and then saw the play,” Cope said. “It is about a young boy with Asperger’s … and it is about an experience that happens that turns his world upside down and forces him to get out of his house and meet his neighbors. He goes on an adventure and it really is a fabulous reminder of how people look at the world differently.”
Cope said the show really spoke to her and the Playhouse’s mission of inclusion in the arts. The next show on the season is the classic country-themed musical “9 to 5,” with songs by Dolly Parton. Cope said that show would serve up some lighthearted feelings and some good laughs.
In August the Playhouse will be putting on “The Miracle Worker,” which she said would be a good experience for students. She said that the Playhouse might be looking to encourage some attendance for that show – based on the life of Helen Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan – from the local school districts.
In October, the Playhouse will be premiering “The Murder Room,” which will feature a hilarious story just in time for Halloween. Cope said the script alone had her laughing out loud, and that the show is a funny mixture of Agatha Christie, Monty Python and Abbot & Costello. The Playhouse will be closing out the regular show season with “Elf: The Musical,” based on the 2003 Will Ferrell comedy, something she thought the community would love.
Other offerings throughout the year will include “The Toxic Avenger” for the Playhouse After Dark series in July; “Streakin’ Through the ‘70s,” a jukebox musical for the Playhouse Dinner Theatre; and kids will likely be excited to take part in the Summer Kids Camp production of Disney’s “Frozen.”
For more information on the coming season, visit the playhouse website at playhousemurray.org.
