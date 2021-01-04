MURRAY – With indoor performances off the table until the COVID-19 vaccine becomes widespread, and with outdoor amphitheater performances on hold until the spring, Playhouse in the Park is filling the winter with a wide variety of acting and stagecraft workshops for children, teens and adults.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been rough on just about every sector, and the performing arts have certainly been no exception. Over the summer, while Playhouse in the Park was closed to the public and could not stage performances or host its traditional popular summer kids camp, the organization held a series of virtual workshop and themed camps, mostly for children, but also for adults who were interested. In the fall, performers were able to present a few shows in the Rotary Club of Murray Performing Arts Pavilion.
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope and Board of Directors President Holly Bloodworth said the organization is preparing to host another series of workshops for both kids and adults. The workshops include the following:
• “Monologue Magic” with instructor Tessa Northcutt
• “It’s Not Me, It’s You,” an acting class with separate sessions for teenagers and adults with instructor Brandon Thomsen, artistic director of Quincy Community Theatre in Quincy, Illinois.
• “Acting The Song,” another Thomsen workshop
• “Hamjam 2021,” featuring lots of colonial-themed and activities, crafts and games based around the popular Broadway musical “Hamilton” with instructors Cope, Justin Cunningham and Jax Richardson
• “Hamjam After Dark 2021” with instructors Cope and Justin Cunningham, which is the same idea but geared toward adult fans of the Tony Award-winning show based on the life of Alexander Hamilton
• “Intro To Comedy Sketch Writing” with instructor Nancy Fast, who has experience with Chicago’s famous Second City improv company
• “Theatre Makeup”
• “Jazzy Cats Theatre Class” with instructor Cierra Heldenbrand
• “From Main Street To Broadway: Writing The 10-Minute Play” with instructor Constance Alexander
• “Behind The Scenes,” a look at what it takes to put on a show with a variety of instructors
• “Improv Drop-In For Adults,” again with Fast as the instructor
• “Costuming 101” with instructor Davin Belt
• “Music Literacy Class,” with Heldenbrand as instructor
• Playhouse Choir,” with Heldenbrand as instructor
Most of the workshops will be done virtually, but a few will be in person with limited capacity, mask-wearing and social distancing. To sign up and learn the details, including dates and prices, visit playhouseinthepark.org.
Since COVID-19 vaccines are just starting to roll out to priority patients like frontline health workers, it’s still going to be quite a while before performances are possible inside the Playhouse theater. And with several months left to go before Playhouse could feasibly stage any outdoor performances, Cope and Bloodworth said the workshops are a good way to keep the community engaged and bring in some revenue during the winter months.
“Right now, we just can’t do a show,” Bloodworth said. “The amphitheater still feels like our safest option, but we wanted to be sure to continue to be (visible) and offer people something to keep their connection to the theater. This time of year is a time when you start thinking about how to improve yourself, and we feel like most of these particular workshops have a little bit of self-improvement as an actor, and we haven’t really offered very much of that in our last set of offerings. It was more focused on kids and fun activities. Most off these workshops have an element of improving your art.”
Cope outlined the tentative plan for 2021, which will, of course, depend largely on widespread vaccinations and coronavirus cases starting to decline by the middle of the year.
“Our general plan right now for 2021, knowing that it can change at any moment, is to do these workshops in January, February and March, when you can’t really be outside,” Cope said. “Then we’ll hopefully be able to offer some shows in the amphitheater in April, May and June. And then, it feels realistic at the moment to hope that summer camp happens in person in July, and we would like to be in the theater for the last half of the year. That’s sort of the general plan right now.”
Although the pandemic has been extremely difficult to deal with, Cope said the Playhouse at least did what it could to make the best of a terrible situation. She said that although weather – especially rain – has been a challenge to deal with, the outdoor shows have had their own unique charm. Probably the best example of that was how they were able to stage the spooky climax of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” near Halloween with the Headless Horseman chasing the play’s hero, Ichabod Crane, on a real horse.
“I told Holly when we first talked about it, ‘This is something we could never, ever do inside, of course, so we’re going to take advantage of that,’” Cope said.
