MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park will present a tale of murder and madness starting tonight, just in time for Halloween.
“Jekyll & Hyde” is a musical based on the classic 1886 Robert Louis Stevenson novella “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” The show originally premiered in 1990 and features music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Wildhorn, Leslie Bricusse and Steve Cuden.
“The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, ‘Jekyll & Hyde,’” the summary on the Playhouse website says. “Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, this is an evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself …” Both women are ‘in love’ with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret.”
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope said October 2009 was the last time “Jekyll & Hyde” was performed here, and it was actually the first show she directed after being hired for the executive director’s job earlier that year. She is directing again, and said she has loved bringing it back with the new cast.
COVID-19, of course, caused extreme disruption at the Playhouse, with the community theater being forced to cancel most of its 2020 season and then scheduling several outdoor shows at the Central Park amphitheater over the summer and fall. Once the theater inside Murray’s old train depot was able to bring audiences back inside a few months ago, the Playhouse board wanted to plan a few shows to finish out the year before coming back strong with a full season in 2022. Cope said Playhouse audiences usually like to see a spooky show presented during the season’s Halloween slot, and “Jekyll & Hyde” was a great fit because it didn’t require elaborate sets and the warehouse already had most of the Victorian-era costumes.
In the show, Dr. Henry Jekyll wants to test a serum he invented on human subjects, hoping to eradicate evil from mankind’s nature. When a hospital board of directors rejects his proposal, he experiments on himself, which backfires and brings Jekyll’s evil side to life in the form of Edward Hyde. Wayne Shields-Hogue is playing the dual role of Jekyll/Hyde.
“It’s one of my favorite shows next to (Stephen Sondheim’s) ‘Sweeney Todd,’” Shields-Hogue said. “It really is such a challenging role as an actor for you to get to be able to play two characters on stage – (especially) at the very end, when I’m playing both characters simultaneously. The song “Confrontation” is a duet with myself as both characters.”
Mallory Walls said she has wanted to play the part of Lucy Harris in “Jekyll & Hyde” since she was a young girl and her parents bought the cast album after seeing the show.
“I first heard it when I was about 10 years old, and I just loved the big vocals that she had and I just loved her character arc,” Walls said. “I’m not going to give anything away, but she has a really wonderful character arc where she starts out basically where life has put her, and as she progresses, she believes she can have more. I always loved that, and the music in the show is amazing.”
The musical is for more mature audiences than some typical Playhouse fare, and Cope said it would probably be rated PG-13 if it were a movie. Obviously, the plot deals with murder, but also contains stylized violence and some sexual content, she said.
The show will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It will be presented again at the same times next weekend, except for next Saturday’s show. Cope said the Oct. 29 show will be at 8 p.m. because of the traffic from Trail of Treats in Central Park. Tickets may be purchased at www.playhousemurray.org.
