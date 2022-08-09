“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

In this scene from “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Christopher (played by Taylor Edwards) imagines what it would be like to fly as he is held aloft by ensemble members Ryan Messenger, left, Brad Brauser and Jackson Bell.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – After more than two years in limbo, the cast and crew of Playhouse in the Park’s newest production say they are excited to present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”

The play was written by Simon Stephens, adapting the 2003 Mark Haddon novel of the same name. It has been performed in theaters around the world, and the Broadway production won five of the six Tony Awards for which it was nominated in 2015, including Best Play. The synopsis on the Playhouse website reads, “15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured along beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. As the show opens, Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.”