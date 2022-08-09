MURRAY – After more than two years in limbo, the cast and crew of Playhouse in the Park’s newest production say they are excited to present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
The play was written by Simon Stephens, adapting the 2003 Mark Haddon novel of the same name. It has been performed in theaters around the world, and the Broadway production won five of the six Tony Awards for which it was nominated in 2015, including Best Play. The synopsis on the Playhouse website reads, “15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured along beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. As the show opens, Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.”
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope is also the director of the show, which was originally supposed to premiere in March 2020. She said the show was already in tech rehearsals and just about to go on when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
“We were in tech week ready to go, and shutting the park down was the first thing that happened,” Cope said. “At that point, of course, we had no idea what was coming, so I just kept telling (the cast), ‘Keep reading your lines and stay fresh. We’ll be back in a couple of weeks.’ … If somebody had said to us, ‘It’s going to be two years,’ we wouldn’t have believed it. I love this play so much, and I knew I wanted to do it when we were able to be back in the theater again.”
Cope said the Christopher character is on the autism spectrum, and although the play never explicitly states this, it is a big part of the story and his dramatic arc. As Christopher ventures out into his neighborhood to investigate the dog’s death, he has to overcome his discomfort with talking to people and trying new things. Cope said that after Playhouse in 2014 launched the Penguin Project – which casts children with mental or physical developmental disabilities in a musical – she and others involved with it have become even more cognizant of the challenges so many people face that are often not noticed by the larger society.
“Penguin Project really has (taught me and) our community how some folks operate a little differently or need to think about things a little differently,” Cope said. “It’s important for us to respect that and to not dismiss that, and the play talks about those kinds of things. I think that’s why it resonated so deeply with me.
“One of our cast members is the mom of a son who is autistic, and she’s just brought a wealth of good information to us and some suggestions about ways to handle things within the play. Many, many rehearsals, I end up with tears in my face because this cast really has invested in this show and really wants it to be right. So when we hit some of those moments, you can feel the cold chills. That’s when theater is really, really good.”
The play’s four main characters are Christopher and his parents, Ed and Judy Boone, and Christopher’s teacher, Siobhan, while the various other characters are played by members of the ensemble. Cope said that although the original Siobhan moved away and was recast, the other three lead actors have been waiting to play their characters for nearly 2 1/2 years.
“It’s been quite the journey,” said Taylor Edwards, an incoming Murray State University senior who plays the lead role. “Having started playing Christopher my freshman year of college, I’m now going into my senior year, and I’m finally actually performing as him. It’s been a great experience and I feel like I’ve really gotten into the character maybe more than I would have if we had done the production in 2020. He’s one of the best characters I’ve ever played. He’s very likable in some ways, and very unlikable in other ways, so he’s fully realized and nuanced.”
Kelly Allison was originally cast in the ensemble and said she was honored when Cope cast her as Siobhan in the new production. The show’s framing device has Siobhan reading aloud Christopher’s writings about his experiences, so Allison said it was challenging learning so many lines, but it has been an incredibly rewarding experience.
“Christopher and Siobhan have a really neat relationship,” Allison said. “She is someone in his life that is a constant. He trusts her as far as he can trust people, and she is always an advocate for him. I think you can see that throughout the show, and she really becomes a surrogate mother to Christopher. It makes for a really beautiful relationship, and there’s moments where the interactions they have will make you laugh and there’s probably some moments that might be a tear-jerker for you. It’s a really beautiful show and I’m really proud to be part of it.”
Erica Benedict plays Judy, and she said the show has gone through some significant changes since the 2020 rehearsals. She said the play felt heavier and more serious to her in its first incarnation, but the one audiences will see somehow feels more hopeful.
“I think the actors are bringing more hope of the (current circumstances) to the show, as opposed to what we were all feeling back then with the heaviness of the pandemic starting to shut things down,” Benedict said. “It’s interesting how life puts that into art and how the environment of the world makes such a difference in the two different versions that were that we’ve done. The words haven’t changed and not many of the actors have changed, but the feeling of the show is different.”
Cope cautioned the show is a bit more adult than many of the main-stage shows Playhouse does in a typical season, but she would recommend it to teenagers. Although it contains strong language, she said there is nothing very objectionable in the story itself.
“There’s quite a bit of language,” Cope said. “We left it in and didn’t ask permission to change it because we felt like it’s important to the story and it’s important to these characters. So I’m going to ask (audiences) to try to set that aside and come for the story. I think it’s an important story for young people to hear, just like I think it’s important for adults to hear. I think if you’re 13, 14, 15 years old, you should be able to handle this. It’s based on a book, and I think some schools have their eighth and ninth-graders read it.”
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will be presented Aug. 12-21, with 7 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. shows on Sundays. For tickets, call 270-759-1752 or visit www.playhousemurray.org.
