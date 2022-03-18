MURRAY – Starting tonight, Playhouse in the Park will present “The Miracle Worker,” the story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Annie Sullivan.
“This classic tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and (deaf) mute Helen Keller,” the Playhouse website’s synopsis says. “‘The Miracle Worker’ dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional dynamism, Annie’s success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single glorious word: ‘water.’”
Playwright William Gibson based “The Miracle Worker” on Keller’s 1903 autobiography, “The Story of My Life.” Originally written for the CBS anthology drama series “Playhouse 90” in 1957, it was adapted into a Broadway show starring Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke in 1959 and won several 1960 Tony Awards, including Best Play. The play’s Tony-winning director, Arthur Penn, also directed the 1962 film version in which Bancroft and Duke reprised their roles as Sullivan and Keller, and both actresses won Academy Awards for their performances.
Brad Brauser is directing the Playhouse production, and he said this is his second time helming a show there.
“I directed ‘The Little Mermaid’ back in 2016, but that’s the only other one I’ve done,” Brauser said. “When they announced the season and I saw ‘The Miracle Worker’ didn’t have a director, I asked (Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope), ‘Hey, if you don’t have anybody, I would love to do it because I actually did this in high school.’ So it was kind of a trip down memory lane for me.”
Other than a familiarity with the material, Brauser said the themes in the show resonated with him. Although it is a specific story about historical figures who were dealing with disabilities most people don’t have, he still considers the play something anyone can relate to on some level.
“I actually wrote this in the director’s note (in the program), but to me, this show is all about communication,” Brauser said. “Obviously, it’s about communication between Annie and Helen, but also between (Helen’s father) Captain (Arthur) Keller and between Captain Keller and (his wife) Kay. Every character has communication issues with another character, and I think the whole story is them working to improve that. Another thing I said in the director’s note is that one of the things I hope people take away when they see this is thinking about someone in their own life maybe they have communication issues with and (how they could be) working to improve that relationship.”
Brauser said he thinks that lesson doesn’t just apply on a personal level, but also on a cultural level. It often seems people don’t like interacting with others who have different world-views and people have trouble understanding those who are not like them, he said.
“Especially in this culture, where it seems like communication just gets so divided, people just aren’t communicating effectively, and I think that contributes to a lot of problems we see in culture,” he said.
Kaytie Schmidt, a Murray State junior from St. Louis, plays Sullivan. She that through modern eyes, some of Sullivan’s methods might seem harsh, and as an aspiring future educator, the play has been a demonstration for her of traits she would like to either adopt for herself or leave behind with past generations.
“We all learned about Helen Keller and Annie when we were kids, so I knew a little bit going into it, but it has a little more of a meaning for me now because Annie was a teacher, obviously, and I am an education major at Murray State,” Schmidt said. “So it kind of hits home a little bit seeing how the teachers of the past might have worked a little more roughly, and it’s been an interesting experience to kind of work that in and see how maybe I don’t want to (educate in that fashion). It’s also been interesting to see how one of the most iconic teachers taught one of the hardest students in the world and how that story impacts us today with how we need to be able to communicate to each other and see things in a better light and just cherish other people.”
Analise Renfroe, a fifth-grader at Murray Middle School, is playing Helen. When talking about her experiences acting in the show, she referred to the famous moment in the play when Helen recognizes what water is while putting her hands underneath a water pump.
“I like (playing the role),” Renfroe said with a laugh. “I enjoy it a lot because I can splash water in Annie Sullivan’s face!”
“She gets to make a mess on stage!” Brauser said.
So how does a 10-year-old approach playing a character who cannot see or hear and spends most of the play mentally isolated from the other characters?
“You just keep your eyes up and just don’t listen, and that’s all you have to do,” Renfroe said. “Just wander around and don’t listen.”
“It’s been interesting seeing her go from looking at people and reacting to them to completely tuning them out,” Schmidt added. “It’s been impressive.”
“The Miracle Worker” runs March 18-20 and March 25-27. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, visit www.playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
