MURRAY —
The Playhouse in the Park is looking for donations from the community to help stock its recently acquired annex on Arcadia Circle.
The annex had been used for a time to provide additional storage for the Playhouse, but will be utilized to help provide the community theater with extra space for rehearsals and classrooms as well. While the wheels are already in motion for such activities, the playhouse is in need of assistance from the community in the form of donations.
Catie Bates-Robertson with the Playhouse said the organization is looking for help with tables and chairs, in addition to other cleaning supplies. She also mentioned that the Playhouse was always happy to take monetary donations as well.
“Basically, we have an empty building that we are already using for rehearsal space; so tables and chairs for people to sit down is kind of high up there,” she said. “We just need everyday use kind of things; we have a bathroom and a kitchen, so we are looking for supplies for those kinds of things. Cleaning products for rooms; we are just needing to stock the space.”
Robertson said the Penguin Project is currently using the space for rehearsals, and that anyone interested in providing donations should contact the Playhouse at 270-759-1752.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.