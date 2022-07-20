MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park’s summer kids camp is beloved for giving kids their first chance to perform on stage, but it also develops leadership skills for experienced campers who later become counselors.
The camp began last week with 100 kids and operates from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays for two consecutive weeks, with performances set for this weekend and early next week. This year’s production is a shortened version of Disney’s “Frozen,” which is designed specifically to be performed by young children. With so many kids and families involved, tickets always sell out fast, and this year is no exception. To ensure that every child gets to participate in the show, there are always two casts that perform at separate times.
“These are two of my favorite weeks of the year,” said Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope. “It’s good to be back and to have all the kids back and all the fun chaos (that comes with it)!”
The camp is open to children ages 6-12, but those who are 13 or older have the chance to volunteer as counselors. The camp is quite popular and fills up quickly every year. Many campers who age out of the camp still want to be a part of it, so there is typically no shortage of volunteers.
Ryan Messenger, 21, said he got involved with Playhouse in 2009 after his dad, Rodney, took him to see a production of “Schoolhouse Rock.” His dad told him that some shows had roles for kids, so he auditioned and was cast in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” He said the camp has something for every type of kid, whether they like music, pretending to be someone else, games, crafts or learning about props and getting a behind-the scenes look at how a show is put together.
“I’ve wanted to do shows ever since, and I’ve done camp pretty much every year since then, either as a camper or a counselor,” Messenger said. “I think this camp is a pretty magical experience for the kids just because theater is so unique (compared to) a lot of other experiences that you get in (life).”
Patrick Jones, 18, said he started coming to camp when he was 7.
“You don’t come across a place like Playhouse in every small town, and especially not a camp like this,” Jones said. “Everyone here just cares so much about it, and it’s really great to see now as an older counselor how some kids wait an entire year for this. Coming here for these two weeks is the highlight of their year.”
Jackson Bell, 18, said he got involved after his older sister, Mary-Peyton, did some things at Playhouse.
“I kind of followed her into Playhouse and I was doing kids camp shows from the age of 6 on,” Bell said. “When I was too old to do those, I tried out for main-stage shows, and then I was old enough to be a counselor. I just love doing that. It’s really great to see the kids come out of their shells. You’d never think that some of these kids would want to be on stage, and then you see them grow – not only as actors, but (as people). It really gives them some competence, and it’s great to see that.”
Skylar Swalls, 18, said her experiences with Playhouse inspired her to major in theater when she attends the University of Louisville this fall. She said that after she and her parents, Scott and Wendy, moved to Murray, longtime Playhouse supporter Terry Little told them he thought Skylar would enjoy being in a show.
“This was where I met most of my first friends in Murray like Patrick and Jackson, and they’re still my friends,” Swalls said. “People that I’m really close with have been brought together by Playhouse, and I think it’s a great place for kids, even if they’re not super into performing or acting. I think it’s a great place because, like Jackson said, it really gives them some confidence and makes them more outgoing.”
After starting camp when she was 7, 13-year-old Adeline Pitman, said she is enjoying her first year as a counselor, though it has been an interesting experience transitioning from being a camper.
“It is kind of strange for some of the campers to be so close to my age, but I love my group and they’re so fun,” she said.
Marci Edmonds has directed or co-directed the summer camp several times, and her 18-year-old daughter, Madison Edmonds, is choreographing the show. Marci said she was happy to get back to a normal morning camp this year after a virtual camp in 2020 and a camp last year with only 60 kids that was split into morning and afternoon groups to incorporate social distancing. She said that all-day model was pretty tiring for all the volunteers.
Madison also grew up doing the camp and has been the choreographer a couple of times, having assisted with choreography before then.
“It’s been fun from both angles of being a camper and then being a counselor,” she said. “It’s really fun because it’s not anything too advanced or specific; it’s just making it fun for the kids and making it easy for them to learn so they’ll want to do theater later on.”
Several other adults have volunteered for years, including Mark and Nancy Dycus, who direct the music and supervise costume designs, respectively. Nancy costumes not only the campers, but most of the Playhouse’s productions. She said that more than a decade ago, around the time her granddaughter Nina Natividad was doing her first camp, Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope was looking for people who could sew. Before she knew it, she was making a vest for an actor with a 35-inch chest and ski pants for another actor who was very tall. She said that in general, the campers are easier to costume than the adults.
“The kids just love it because it’s like Halloween, and they’re not that hard to dress because they’re not that picky,” Nancy said. “The biggest challenge is that sometimes you have to wrap things around three times and use lots of safety pins. The kids are so excited. ‘What am I going to wear?’ ‘When am I gonna get my costume?’ And that’s fun.”
Nancy added that her younger granddaughter, Amberlyn Hall, is also a counselor this year.
