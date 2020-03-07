As I was waking up Friday morning, I was doing my typical morning rituals, which include scrolling through social media to see what is going on in the world of the people I know. One thing I saw was a little scary, because it involved a close friend of mine and neighbor who lives just down the street on Ryan Avenue, the same street I live on.
Thursday morning, my neighbor was going about her usual morning routine; she took her dogs out, had some coffee, and was eventually on her way to work after getting her music ready and her seatbelt fastened. Not 50 feet from her home, she came to one of two intersections on Ryan Avenue that have two-way stop signs. Within a couple of seconds, someone slammed into the side of her vehicle and spun her car around with enough force to land her in a neighbor’s yard. My friend had the right of way, and as often is the case with people crossing Ryan Avenue at one of these intersections, the other driver ignored the stop sign, and in this case, caused a wreck.
After her accident, she said she was surrounded by the unfamiliar faces of her neighbors asking if she was OK. She said she remembered crying and asking if she had hit anyone as a result of the accident, because on our street, there are frequently people walking their dogs, kids playing, or people on their way to class.
Back in the winter, the city installed some speed tables on 16th Street in an effort to improve the safety of students, and I would say that it has been successful in making people slow down whenever they are trekking down that section of the road. It has also likely been successful in the increase of traffic I see on streets that shoot off of and bypass 16th Street, including Ryan Avenue.
There have always been people who like to speed down my street. Many times when I am on my porch or out in the yard, I’ll see someone gun it as soon as they get off of 16th Street to get a big and unnecessary burst of speed, and I usually meet them with a rude gesture. It seems the frequency of these sorts of things have increased, especially farther down where people are likely using 17th Street to bypass the new speed tables that were installed just a couple of streets over.
Reading her post Friday morning, I thought about the many times I have walked my dog down my street. There aren’t any sidewalks after a certain point, so I am always looking over my shoulder to spot a careless driver who may not be paying attention. This got me thinking about that one time I don’t look over my shoulder, and the potential cost of someone else’s carelessness.
While I understand not wanting to slow down to drive over speed tables, if you are going to bypass them, you still need to drive slowly. Rather than potentially hitting a college student on their way to class, you are potentially going to hit a parent walking with their kids, or someone walking their dog, or even a student walking from their house. There are a lot of families that live in the residences to the west of 16th Street, so there is no reason for anyone to be moving fast enough to spin another vehicle around after running a stop sign.
In her post, my friend expressed that she wanted her experience to remind people to always drive defensively, and always pay attention to what other drivers are doing. As my grandfather always said: “Drive like everyone else is a bloomin’ idiot.”
I always avoid 16th Street, especially while Murray State is in session, so I understand people wanting to bypass the street with arguably the most pedestrian traffic in town. At the same time, every day as I make my way down Ryan to take 18th Street to work, I drive slowly and keep an eye out for the many kids and families that live in my area, the people I see frequently walking their dogs or riding bikes with their kids. I would simply ask anyone driving through in a similar way to extend the same basic courtesy and use a little common sense, not only near 16th Street, but anywhere inside the city limits. People live here, after all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.