MURRAY – The lethality of hemlock was well-known to the Greeks – when Socrates was sentenced to death, he was forced to drink a cup of hemlock tea. The poisonous plant, which is native to Europe, was first brought to the United States in the 1800s as an ornamental plant. Today, the invasive species has spread across North America.
“We’ve had it around a little bit for the last five years, but it’s going to be exponential in how it expands,” Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for Calloway County Cooperative Extension Matt Chadwick said. “It’s a biennial in its lifecycle. Annuals go from seed-to-seed in a year, and then they die; a perennial comes back every year; a biennial goes from seed-to-seed in two years, so it has to go through one winter cycle. We’ve had plants that established three years ago that put out seed, and those seeds are what are flowering this year. This is our first big flowering phase in the Purchase Area.”
Poison hemlock (Conium maculatum) thrives in areas that are not frequently mowed, such as ditches, field edges, fencerows and along roadsides. All parts of the plant from root to flower, including seeds, contain lethal alkaloid compounds, namely, coniine. It can be deadly if ingested, but even touching the plant is associated with severe skin reactions. Chadwick said that, while poison hemlock does pose a threat to livestock, it is its impact on human health that has him most concerned.
“You can also inhale it,” he advised. “If you smell the flower, when it’s in peak bloom, you can inhale those oils into your respiratory system, and that can be deadly.” Thankfully, poison hemlock is no longer flowering in our area, so inhalation risks, specifically, are not as much of a concern at this point in the season.
Chadwick noted that, similar to poison ivy, everyone has at least some level of allergy to the plant, but some people are severely allergic. “It is probably (going to cause) more of a problem for people than poison ivy would be, on average, because we just haven’t had a lot of contact with it. It causes some severe, nasty rashes,” he said. “You have a period of time, like 15-20 minutes, to get that washed off; but if you were to continue working throughout the day, you’re going to have a severe rash, which could lead to a bacterial infection and all sorts of nasty stuff. In the summertime, if you get the oil on you and then you’re out in the sun, that rash is magnified by 100. It’s really severe. In my opinion, it’s one of our most hidden threats right now in our natural environment.”
Chadwick’s main concern is children. It has pretty flowers that children might try to smell, and its leaves are very fern-like, which might entice children to pick it and play with it. He is concerned that adults might see it as a weed and try to remove it by hand.
“Farmers need to advise their H2A migrant workers,” Chadwick said. “It’s found a lot on field borders, and a lot of times migrant workers will go into the shade to eat lunch or rest. They just need to know not to lay into it or anything like that. I’ve been trying to spread that as I go around talking to farmers. It poses a threat to farm workers seeking shade.”
More information is available about poison hemlock at kyforagenews.com/2018/10/01/be-aware-of-poison-hemlock.
