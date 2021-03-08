MARSHALL COUNTY — Yes, the numbers have dropped a bit in both the number of participants and money raised for the annual Western Kentucky Polar Plunge.
However, the event is still a powerhouse for Special Olympics Kentucky, and it was proven, though more quietly than usual, on Saturday at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Marshall County. People could not gather in large groups like in past years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, around which organizers had to find a path with great effort in order to even have the event.
But it happened, and when everything was settled, the 12th annual edition of the Plunge had raised right at $65,000, thanks to the efforts of about 125 registered participants. And in a year where organizers decided to drop the usual goal of $100,000 to $45,000, the fact that the smaller goal was eclipsed by that margin left organizers quite enthused for the future.
“We are still making a lot of money with this,” said Murray’s Laura Miller, who has two reasons for keeping a close watch on this event. First, she is the Plunge coordinator and this event helps raise money for Special Olympics programs throughout far-western Kentucky. Second, she coordinates the Murray Rockets program, one that has exploded over the past several years, to have one of the highest number of athletes of any Kentucky program with about 150 who are intellectually challenged with another 100 classified as Unified Partners, who do not have such conditions.
“Our number this year is actually just shy of last year (which was conducted before the pandemic struck the area) and that came after we had some really bad weather. Yet, that event still made $68,000 for us.”
Miller also said this year’s Plunge just missed a major milestone that should be reached in 2022. The event has now generated more than $988,000, meaning it will pass the $1 million mark next year.
“We need another Chuck to register as a participant,” Miller said, referring to longtime Rockets coach and Plunge organizer Chuck Williams of Calloway County, whose fundraising abilities went to a new level this year. For the fifth straight time, he was the top individual fundraiser, having generated $13,175, some $6,000 more than his previous personal best.
So he celebrated by jumping into Kentucky Lake, its water temperature a chilly 48 degrees on Saturday.
“It took my breath a little bit,” Williams said after climbing a ladder to return to the wooden pier from which he jumped. “It was wonderful. It’s refreshing. I’d say the adrenaline rush will last about two hours.
“And I could tell you that the water was warm and everything. No, if I did that I would have just lied to you.”
However, Williams said it is worth the sudden chill one feels just after hitting the water. That sentiment was true for Murray’s Alyssa Radamacher, who participated in her third Plunge overall, but only the second time of actually jumping into the water.
“It’s because I love supporting Special Olympics. I love supporting my friends,” said Radamacher, who is a Unified Partner for the Rockets. “I do bowling with them and I’m also a volunteer.
“It’s cold. Last year was my first year of actually jumping into the lake and it took me by surprise and I think it equally did that this year.”
Calloway Countian Sherry Crittendon, though, said the water was not bad, compared to other years. And, with this being her 10th time to take the leap, it would seem she probably would be an authority on that subject by now.
“Yeah, it’s not bad this time. It’s actually quite nice when you get out,” she said, basking in the sunshine that was accompanied by an air temperature close to 50 degrees. “But this is my 10th time doing this and it’s because I want these (athletes) to be able to do sports. I’ve done sports during my life and they need to be able to bowl and play golf and do all of those others sports that they do.
“I know they love to play basketball too.”
Radamacher said she also has a wish for 2022.
“Hopefully, once this COVID thing runs its course, we can have some more people out here and be able to hang out with others a little more. And hopefully, we can raise a little more money too,” she said.
