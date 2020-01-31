MURRAY — Planning for the 11th annual West Kentucky Polar Plunge for Special Olympics has been ongoing since the middle of last year, said the area’s main Special Olympics official.
However, along with the fact that this event has now become like so many others – with preparations basically beginning as the current one is ending – this year’s event, set for March 7 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville, has a rather drastic change included. It is being moved further back in the winter.
“We’re actually thinking we may have a warm day this time. Maybe we’ll have daffodils blooming by then,” said Miller, who is the Western Regional Director for Special Olympics Kentucky, as well as coordinator for the Murray-Calloway County Rockets program she has led for several years. She said the reason for the change is relatively simple.
“We’ve gone down (in participation) a bit the last few years. Don’t get me wrong, we’re still very profitable, so we’re still very happy about that. Right now, it appears pre-event numbers are on pace with last year with more than $21,000 having been raised. That will increase significantly between now and the day of the event, from how past years have gone.
The event generated about $70,000 in 2019, after achieving its high-water mark of just below $115,000 in 2014. This activity is mainly handled by the Rockets program and the Marshall County Special Olympics program, with the two splitting the profits. It is one of two major events for which Murray plays a host role annually. The other major annual event is the Area 1 Special Olympics Track and Field Meet that has been run at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State University campus.
On the Rockets program side, a new activity came its way in late 2019 – a Special Olympics Gala that generated about $80,000 and is expected to carry the Rockets through the 2020 season. The organization’s expectation is that the gala will continue to grow and provide a cushion for the Rockets program, which has exploded in numbers the past few years to a current roster of about 200 Special Olympics athletes who have intellectual and physical disabilities. About 60 others who are identified as Unified Partners and have no such disabilities are also participants.
That is why such long-term planning is now exercised for the Plunge, Miller said. However, the Plunge committee that has been meeting since June 2019 consists of mainly the same people that have been in place for the last 11 years, and Miller said some of those members hope new faces can be found to serve.
“We have struggled to get a diversified makeup,” she said of the committee, which consists of nine members. “We have really had pretty much the same people on the whole time, and what we’re hoping for, I think, is to be able to get into more of a setup where people don’t have to serve as long, can cycle off, then if they want to get back on, they can.”
MIller did say that while Peel & Holland will remain the title sponsor for the event, it has provided two of its employees, Paul Corder and Kayla Winstead, specifically for marketing for the Plunge. Miller said this is bringing a fresh, new perspective to the operation.
