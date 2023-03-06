GILBERTSVILLE – Hundreds of participants from around the region gathered at Kentucky Dam Village State Park and Resort Saturday for the 14th annual Western Kentucky Polar Plunge and 5K and brought with them more than $75,000 in donations for Special Olympics.

 Special Olympics West Kentucky Regional Director Laura Miller said more than 350 participated this year, which was more than expected. While more donations are likely to trickle in over the coming weeks, as of Saturday, participants raised $75,318.

