GILBERTSVILLE – After a pandemic-hampered event in 2021, the 2022 Western Kentucky Polar Plunge and 5K was back in full swing Saturday, nearly doubling the total it raised last year for local Special Olympics programs.
Special Olympics is open to children and adults of all ages who have intellectual or physical disabilities, and the Western Kentucky Polar Plunge and 5K – held each year at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Marshall County – is one of its largest annual fundraisers in the area. After all the numbers came in Saturday, the 13th annual Polar Plunge held each year at Kentucky Dam Village State Park and Resort in Marshall County,brought in $84,628.28.
Laura Miller, who chairs the Polar Plunge Committee and is also the West Kentucky regional director for Special Olympics and Murray’s local program coordinator, said the amount raised was far more than expected. The total could also creep closer to $90,000 as the last few checks come in this week, and the event also reached another major milestone, she said.
“We usually get a few thousand additional dollars post-Plunge,” Miller said. “This year’s event also put us over the million-dollar mark for the event’s history.”
Last year, the committee set the fundraising goal at $45,000, which was surpassed when about 125 participants raised around $65,000. Without knowing where the COVID-19 pandemic would be at this stage, the committee set its goal similarly low this year.
To avoid any scheduling conflicts at Kentucky Dam Village in the future, the committee also chose the first weekend of March as the event’s permanent home, and the weather couldn’t have turned out much better. Although it was very windy, it was a sunny day with a temperature around 70 degrees. While the lake water was somewhat chilly in the 50-degree range, the Plunge has often been held in February in much colder temperatures.
“It was a day that exceeded all our expectations,” Miller said. “It was really exciting coming off of last year where we were (still dealing with) the pandemic restrictions. We doubled our number of participants and had 312 people who ended up registering, and we have almost doubled our fundraising goal. Money will continue to keep trickling in, so hopefully we’ll get to that $90,000. We actually lowered our goal this year to $45,000. Normally, this event makes between $60,000 and $70,000, but the numbers have kind of been going down (over the years), so we lowered it for budgeting purposes and then luckily, we knocked it out of the park.”
Miller said the record for most funds raised was $120,000.
“You always wonder about the longevity of events like this, but this was exciting to see how many people came out, and there were so many new faces,” Miller said. “I love the event, and obviously, we need the funds, but also, I love how many people get introduced to Special Olympics through this event.”
Miller is a speech language pathologist at the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, and she previously worked for the Murray Independent School District for 20 years before starting her current job about four years ago. She has been involved with Special Olympics Kentucky since 2006 after she saw a notice in the Murray Ledger & Times requesting volunteers. She said she was the only person who showed up to that meeting, and she has been involved in the program ever since.
“For me, it was life-changing,” she said. “It helps with my personal perspective on life, that I could be a small part of making these events possible for our athletes. It brings me so much joy and I think more people need to sign up and volunteer so they can experience the joy of Special Olympics.”
The following awards were announced during Saturday’s awards ceremony at Kentucky Dam Village’s conference center:
• The top male runner in the 5K was Daniel Puckett, who had a time of 19 minutes and 32 seconds.
• The top female runner in the 5K was Aislynn Sullivan, who had a time of 25 minutes and five seconds.
• The Community Division fundraising award went to the Murray Rockets, which raised $21,412.
• The School/University Division award went to the Murray Independent Icebreakers from Murray Elementary School, which raised $4,554.
• The Individual awards went to Virginia Hawthorne, who raised $1,735 for first place; Jessica Torsak, who raised $1,325 for second place; and Leigh Toby, who raised $1,084 for third place.
• The Top Personal Plunge Award went to Chuck Williams, who raised $12,894.
• The Top Special Olympics of Kentucky Athlete fundraising award went to Kaylee Jackson, who raised $1,440.
