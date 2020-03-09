GILBERTSVILLE — Calloway County HIgh School student Makenzie Underhill came to Saturday’s 11th annual Western Kentucky Polar Plunge dressed in a lion suit.
She was Simba from the popular Disney film “The Lion King,” which follows the life of a lion cub and how he ascends to the top of his pride by demonstrating bravery. Underhill did the same, joining about 200 others in taking a leap from a dock at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park’s Old Beach area and landing in the 46-degree waters of Kentucky Lake.
But she was committed.
“I feel great!” Underhill said, explaining her motivation. “I like doing it for Special Olympics and most of my friends are in Special Olympics, and I have a disability myself. So I like doing this for my friends and helping out as best as I can.”
Even with the move of the event to the month of March, conditions were still quite chilly Saturday. With the mercury barely inching to near the 50-degree mark, the venture into the lake was anything but comfortable.
“It’s pretty warm,” said Dan Lavit of Murray, in a joking manner, after he completed his Triple Crown activity, which consists of running a 5K road race, then jumping into the lake, then, for good measure, running into it from the bank. “I’d recommend it, though. The one thing I’d say to do is wear less clothes (than he did, which included a T-shirt and swimming trunks). That helps keep them from sticking to your body.
“Oh, and raise as much money as possible.”
That, of course, is the main goal of this event. As of Saturday, $62,000 had been raised for Special Olympics, which enables children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities the chance to enjoy the same athletic opportunities as those with no such issues. These opportunities include competing in events throughout the area, as well as the state and even national levels, to which Murray’s Laura Miller can attest.
The Western Kentucky Regional director for Special Olympics Kentucky, Miller helped coach one of the athletes for the Murray-Calloway County Rockets program, Joseph Ramirez, two years ago as he prepared for the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. Ramirez came back with two gold medals in track and field. Chances are, he would not have had such an opportunity if not for Special Olympics.
“For me, this is always a great day because it’s a cause worth celebrating,” Miller said of the Plunge, which has made numerous changes over the past few years. The Triple Crown is one of them. “It does look a little bit different. We’ve had several who are doing the 5K this year and, as they finish, they’re coming down (to the lake) to do their plunge (the 5K used to precede the opening ceremony at the Village Convention Center, which leads into the activities at the lake).
“It’s been great. The weather today, we can’t beat, and that means it has not been as icy, something we’ve battled the last few years and has made it a little stressful for me from a planning perspective. I also feel like our athletes have been very visible and have enjoyed hosting everyone as we celebrate Special Olympics.”
Many of those athletes participated in the opening ceremony, hosted by area radio personality The Bear on the Air and former WPSD-TV anchor Stephanie Martinez, who now resides in Clarksville, Tennessee, but is so enamored with the event that she wants to continue being involved. It also was during this year’s ceremony that the results of some strong fundraising efforts were revealed from Murray-based groups and individuals.
The biggest of these came from the Rockets’ program, which produced the highest fundraising amount of any entity this year, $12,356, easily enough to give it the award for most money raised by a corporate/community/civic team. The next biggest amount came from someone who has now earned the title for most money raised by an individual the past few years, longtime Rockets coach Chuck Williams, who raised $5,165.
“You’re so incredible,” Williams said. “We are blessed to have this opportunity and I’m blessed to have this support from everybody. I’ve been doing this 12 years now as Laura and I jumped in one at Owensboro 12 years ago.”
The Murray success continued from there. The most money raised for a college/school group came from the Murray Independent Icebreakers, consisting of representatives from Murray Elementary and Middle schools, with $4,000.73. Also, Rocket athlete Crystal Estes took the honor for most money raised by a Special Olympics athlete with $3,012.
Along with Underhill, there were other first-time participants, including Jennifer Frazier, the director of Murray State’s Paducah Regional campus. She and Lavit, a five-year veteran of the Plunge who is Murray State’s executive director for its Center of Regional and Adult Education, took the plunge part together. First, they jumped from the dock, then trudged the 20-or-so yards to an awaiting buoy to complete the Triple Crown. In spite of the cold water, they even took time to pose for photographs with their raised hands joined in triumph.
“I’m so glad I did it. It was freezing cold, but it was awesome,” Frazier said. “I love helping out with things, and this was a great opportunity to help some people who need somebody to stand up for them and cheer for them and raise money to let them do stuff too.”
Kris Foster of Murray also was a first-time participant in the Triple Crown. However, this marked a return for her to the event itself, though it had been a while. She is a co-owner with her husband, Jim, of Murray’s Culver’s restaurant, hence why her team was called “The Curd Nerds.”
“I’ve only jumped one other time, and that was about six years ago. I had forgotten just how cold it was,but it was totally worth it,” Foster said as she emerged from the run-in part. “I was supposed to do (the Triple Crown) last year, but because of the weather, that got canceled, but I loved it (Saturday) and I loved getting the chance to do it with the people I work with, plus with some of the athletes.
“It’s great to see such an awesome turnout and it’s made for a really fun atmosphere.”
