GILBERTSVILLE – The 13th annual Western Kentucky Polar Plunge and Polar 5K is set for next Saturday, March 5, at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, and participation is already way up compared to last year’s pandemic-affected event.
The event is one the area’s largest fundraisers for Special Olympics, which has athletes of all ages in Murray. Laura Miller – who is the West Kentucky regional director for Special Olympics, local program coordinator for Murray and chair for the Western Kentucky Polar Plunge Committee – said registrations are up significantly compared to last year. Although the event still took place in 2021, it was significantly altered and the opening ceremony could not be held inside.
“Our numbers are looking really good,” Miller said. “Last year was such an anomaly for everything because our numbers went down dramatically as far as participants, but our money raised did not. Last year, we raised $67,344. We had actually lowered our goal because we knew participation wasn’t going to be as much, so our goal was $45,000.”
Miller said that as of Tuesday morning, 194 people and 28 teams were signed up to participate next Saturday. She said that amounts to about 80% more participants than 2021, and it is a bit higher than 2020 as well.
While the opening ceremony will be inside, Miller said chairs are going to be spaced apart more than they have been in the past, and the ceremony will probably be a bit shorter. As was the case last year, only team captains will register when arriving at the event, which Miller said reduced the number of people signing in from about 250 to 30. Although this was done for health and safety reasons, it made the process much more efficient, so the committee decided to keep it.
Miller said Polar Plunge participants are typically very committed to Special Olympics, so they generally register early to begin fundraising. However, she said there are also a lot of people who wait to see what the weather will be like before making a decision.
“Right now, the forecast is saying it’s going to be 62 degrees, so I got quite a few calls on Monday with people inquiring if it’s too late to sign up,” Miller said. “It’s definitely not. We love for people to sign up ahead of time because it helps us with planning, but we will not turn anyone away. People can show up in the morning of the event if they decide they want to plunge or run the 5K or do both.
“One way to participate that we added just a few years ago is called our ‘Triple Crown Challenge,’ where people will run the 5K, plunge off the dock and then plunge a second time by running it from the beach. … We give people the option where they can do all three, or if they’re plunging, they can choose to plunge off the dock or plunge by running. A lot of people have mobility issues or just really don’t like lake water on their face and their head to be submerged, so that’s why we have that option for people to walk or run in on that gradual slope of the beach. They can choose to go to their ankles or choose to go all the way in.”
The event used to take place most years in February, but because of a convention that is scheduled every other year, Miller said the committee decided to permanently move it to the first weekend in March. Miller said she always looks forward to it and it is a great way to support the cause.
“I love the plunge,” Miller said. “Obviously, it makes money for us so our athletes can continue to participate for free, but I love the plunge more because it brings awareness. A lot of people don’t know that we have Special Olympics in our community, and if they do, they don’t realize how large it is. We have 13,000 athletes that participate in the state of Kentucky, and a couple hundred of those are right here in our community. So I love the awareness that it brings, that if people didn’t know we were here, they now know we’re here. We would love to invite them to the Plunge and come check us out, as either an athlete or a volunteer or a coach and join us year-round.”
The schedule is below. For more information, visit westernkyplunge.com.
Friday, March 4
• 3-7 p.m. – Early Polar Plunge check-in & 5K packet pick-up at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Conference Center. Check in will be scheduled by appointment for team captains and individual participants only. Contact Jennifer McMahon at jmcmahon@soky.org with questions.
Saturday, March 5
• 8 a.m. – Check-in opens
• 9:30 a.m. – 5K begins behind the Village Inn Lodge. Participants will be staged according to estimated finish time, with all walkers and people with strollers following. Participants are asked to submit their estimated finish time when registering.
• 10:30 a.m. – Check-in closes
• 10:45 a.m. – Opening ceremonies and awards presentation (including costume contest) in Conference Center.
• Polar Plunge begins immediately following at the courtesy dock behind the Village Inn Lodge. Everyone must be on site by 11:30 a.m. to participate in the Polar Plunge.
