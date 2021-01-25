Murray High

The red lights of emergency vehicles flash this morning outside of the Murray High School campus after law enforcement was called to the campus.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

The Murray Police Department is currently on scene at Murray High School with multiple units, but it is unknown at this time what officers are investigating. The department spokesperson has not responded to a request for comment at this time, but surrounding streets are blocked so no one from the public can get close to the school. The Murray Fire Department and Murray Calloway County EMS are assisting with the response. Murray Independent School District spokesperson Sherry Purdom said she would be issuing a statement from the district soon.

