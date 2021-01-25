The Murray Police Department is currently on scene at Murray High School with multiple units, but it is unknown at this time what officers are investigating. The department spokesperson has not responded to a request for comment at this time, but surrounding streets are blocked so no one from the public can get close to the school. The Murray Fire Department and Murray Calloway County EMS are assisting with the response. Murray Independent School District spokesperson Sherry Purdom said she would be issuing a statement from the district soon.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police called to Murray High School
- Obituaries Jan. 19, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 20, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 22, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 21, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 23, 2021
- Morgan never got the chance to tell Manning about promotion to assistant chief for CCFR
- MPD gives details on fatal wreck from Monday
- Obituaries Jan. 25, 2021
- Obituaries Jan. 18, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.