MURRAY – The Murray Police Department responded Tuesday to a report of a student with a knife at Murray Middle School.
“(On Tuesday), the administration of Murray Middle School was made aware of the possible possession of a knife by a juvenile while on school property,” Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said in an emailed statement. “After obtaining the information, the School Resource Officer began an investigation into the validity of the claim. Once confirmed, the incident was reported to the Murray Police Department.
“The Murray Independent School District would like to inform families that there were no threatening statements made toward students. Also, individuals who possess a weapon of any type on school grounds will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.
“All district schools and programs will continue normal operations on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.”
Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said he was thankful the situation was resolved without any harm coming to anyone.
“Our school resource officer did a great job, along with the school staff when they became aware of the situation,” Liles said. “We do not take these things lightly. We want to make sure that everyone is safe in our schools and in our community.”
