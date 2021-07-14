MURRAY — Anytime anything of consequence happens in South Florida, it is a sure bet that City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto will be keeping an eye on it.
That is because it is his original home area and he spent several years with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department before coming to Murray in the late 2000s. So he knows all about perils of that area. He has closely watched as monster hurricanes struck, but he also watched only three short years ago as a school shooting transpired.
Now has come the latest blow to his homeland, a tragic high-rise condominium collapse in the Miami suburb of Surfside that is probably going to result in more than 100 deaths by the time all of the victims are finally found. And he knows some of the people who are handling that brutal task.
“This wasn’t in Broward County or Fort Lauderdale but I for sure know a lot of the people who are down there or have been down there,” Pologruto said, remembering that he used to be a member of a Fort Lauderdale rescue unit. “But the other really ironic thing to all of this is that I know a lot of guys who have come from down there to instruct our guys up here on things.
“In fact, I was watching coverage of the disaster one day and there is (Miami-Dade Fire Department) Ex-Chief Dave Downey helping one of the (Federal Emergency Management Association) teams and he’s actually coming here to Murray for a leadership class with our officers that is also going to include people from places like Mayfield and Clarksville (Tennessee).
“I’ve also seen some of the federal urban search and rescue teams being shown and one of those guys, a guy who has come up here for things in the past, was guiding a cadaver dog.”
Pologruto also said that, from following social media traffic, particularly on Facebook, he has learned that numerous Fort Lauderdale firefighters, many of whom were his teammates for 20 years, have participated in the search.
“The whole story is so sad. There’s no other way to put it,” he said. “Yeah, we’ve kept in touch over the years and something else you have to remember is that many of those guys have gone throughout the world to help with searches, especially the guys who are on the technical rescue teams down there.
“But all of them are going to have some terrible effects from this and I’m wondering what the impact is going to be because of what they’re having to do and what they’re seeing. They could have issues for years.”
Pologruto said one of the biggest issues being faced by firefighters and rescuers is the simple fact that there was not a whole lot they could do to help the victims. He said the biggest culprit is how the 12-story building collapsed in the early-morning hours of June 24.
“It was what is called a pancake collapse and what is so bad about that is that, the way the building falls in a situation like that, is that you’re going to be left with a whole lot of pockets for people to breathe,” he said, repeating what Miami officials were saying in the days following the collapse. On Thursday, exactly two weeks after the building fell, it was announced that this was no longer a rescue operation but one to recover bodies.
“As a rescuer, you always have hope that there are going to be even small voids in all of that rubble that would allow people to stay alive. Evidently, that just didn’t happen this time.”
Reports say that 37 people were pulled from the rubble alive the day of the collapse. However, no one has been found alive since then.
As of Tuesday, officials say 95 bodies have been recovered and 85 of those have been identified. That leaves 14 people who have not been found.
