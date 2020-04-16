MURRAY — No one was injured in a fire that damaged a house in the 1600 block of Olive Street Wednesday morning in Murray.
City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said all of the occupants of the house had escaped by the time Murray Fire Department began arriving with a standard response for a structure fire, two engine companies, a ladder truck and a battalion chief. He said heavy fire was evident from inside the single-story house and one of the engine crews made entry.
Then they discovered a problem.
“We discovered that it was all tongue-and-groove wood above the ceiling, so our normal tools we use to get in there and open it up weren’t going to work,” Pologruto said. “This was a difficult fire to fight and the initial crew did an outstanding job of getting in there, getting water on the fire very quickly and then recognizing that they had fire spreading up into the attic.
“We had to switch to using chainsaws to get into the attic. It’s very easy to go through dry wall or plaster (with a fire hook), but with tongue-and-groove, it’s similar to a wood floor. Picture that on a ceiling. That’s what we were dealing with today and it took some muscle and time, but we were able to get much of the inside saved, at least from a lot of fire damage.”
Pologruto said the majority of the fire damage was sustained in the back portion of the house around the porch. He also said Wednesday afternoon that an investigation into what caused the blaze is still ongoing.
Something else onlookers may have noticed Wednesday was that firefighters were reporting to one of their teammates for a hose down of their turnout gear. Pologruto said that this was not due to the fire having included special circumstances, such as hazardous materials being present. It is standard procedure.
“We’ve been doing decontamination actually for about the past six months, and that’s because we’re recognizing that there’s a lot of stuff in the smoke that’s bad to be around,” he said. “From now on, when we have a fire where our guys go inside and face smoke and flames, you’ll see this routinely.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.