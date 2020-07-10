MURRAY — City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto told the Murray City Council Thursday night that a new fire station construction project has now reached the bidding process.
Pologruto said this point was reached on Wednesday afternoon when the project was made available to contractors for bids. The project will result in a new station for the Murray Fire Department, which currently is operating with two of its three stations that have become worn from old age.
“I think it’s best if we go to this past January when the city was awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Kentucky. Shortly after that, (City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers) gave me direction to meet with our architect to design a new station that mirrored the station we had built five years ago,” Pologruto said Thursday night, referring to Craig Thomas of Owensboro-based RBS Design, which was the design firm for the latest MFD station to be built, Station No. 3 on the city’s north side.
“So that took from January, pretty much, until a few weeks ago with some in-person visits and many phone calls with the architect,” Pologruto continued. “Now, fast forward to (Wednesday), we were ready to put it out to bid and one of the challenges in getting to this point has been dealing with COVID-19. That didn’t make things easy but, nevertheless, we were able to work through it. Another thing we wanted to make sure of was complying with the terms of the grant and (City Project Manager) Marisa Stewart has spent quite a bit of time making sure we followed those requirements and all of that culminated with us putting it out to bid, which we did (Wednesday).”
Pologruto said the bidding would remain open until Aug. 6.
“Then, I would expect shortly thereafter that those contractors who do bid on the project will be brought before this body and, hopefully, you will be able to award a contract whenever you see fit,” the chief said. “We expect construction to take less than a year. Obviously, there is a bit of an unknown with that regarding what type of bids we will receive. We asked the architect about that and he really does not know what type of response we’re going to have as far as the number of bidders or, probably more important, what kind of dollar amount.
“He’s hopeful, but he has stressed that he just doesn’t know and we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”
Some council members inquired about the bidding price predictions.
“He just doesn’t know. I think the architect is basing that on what he’s seen with so much uncertainty when it comes to the economy, raw materials, that sort of thing, and I guess, to some extent, labor,” Pologruto responded. “He doesn’t want to say, ‘Yes! You guys will get an absolutely great price on this,’ but he is hopeful.”
The council members also approved having City Attorney Warren Hopkins draft a resolution or similar document to send to the Calloway County Fiscal Court asking that city residents be exempted from a $30-per-unit fee that he said represents the county’s ordinance fee for 911 service. Thursday marked the first time the council has met with a public audience at City Hall since early April when the COVID-19 pandemic began hitting locally. At that time, Rogers said that was when city residents began sending questions about a letter they were receiving from the Calloway County Property Valuation Administration Office notifying them of the pending fee that is scheduled to be included with their property tax bill in November.
“We haven’t been together, so it hasn’t been mentioned,” Rogers said. “But we’re together tonight.”
Hopkins explained the situation Thursday.
“Most of you have received this letter from our PVA office indicating that there’s going to be a $30-per-unit charge on your tax bill,” Hopkins said. “But what’s interesting is we have a separate 911 service for the city. This also attaches to the city residents, in addition to county residents, so, effectively, the city now is paying a 911 fee on the phone bill the way we collect it, and that’s used for our own 911 system. Now the county is adding this to our property tax bill.”
“If you want to answer questions from your constituents, that’s the effect of what this does and, to a certain degree, this may be considered overkill that they have their service and we have our service, and some people have mentioned to me that they thought it was double taxation. Well, actually, it’s not because it’s not from the same entity, but then again, it’s also not on the same mechanism or manner of collections, either.
“But there are some concerns and I think a lot of residents have even expressed those to you and some have even wanted to further pursue trying to request from the fiscal court to exempt these city citizens from this tax, and I believe, from what I can tell so far, they could do that.”
Hopkins said a mutual agreement already exists that sets the boundaries for 911.
“I don’t know why we could not take that document and say, ‘OK, exempt the city. We’ll take care of our own 911 service,’ but they’re claiming that there’s some crossover and need for these fees, things like that. So, to this point, that’s what I know about it.”
Councilman Danny Hudspeth said it probably would be wise to see how this situation is handled in other Kentucky communities. Hopkins said he would examine that, noting that he believes there might have been a similar issue once in nearby Paducah and McCracken County.
With the passage of the motion Thursday, Rogers said he believed the council was upholding its duties to act on the behalf of its constituents.
“I think what you’re doing is expressing the concerns from the citizens of Murray who you represent and your concern is fees are being charged to them for services not rendered,” Rogers said. “Mr. Hopkins said that, if it be your wishes, you can send some kind of correspondence or resolution requesting them to exempt citizens who are served by Murray 911.”
With that, the council unanimously approved the motion for Hopkins to pursue such action.
In other business Thursday, the council unanimously approved a measure brought forth from the Cemetery Committee to adjust some costs at Murray City Cemetery, which the city government owns.
Osborne said that these adjustments were proposed in order for the city to remain competitive with other cities. This includes an increase from $600 per plot to $1,000 per plot for non-residents, while the cost for residents would go from $350 to $750. Interment also will go from $75 to $125.
In addition, the committee brought forth a provision for the mayor to issue a certificate of permissive use for plot owners who may have family members, friends or neighbors they know that have not made arrangements for a burial plot prior to their deaths.
Rogers said these new costs will go into effect on Nov. 1 and he emphasized that anyone wishing to pursue purchases with the current costs has until that date to take action.
