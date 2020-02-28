MURRAY —No injuries were reported in a fire that occurred Thursday evening in the Riviera Court mobile home complex in Murray.
City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said that is believed an appliance was left on in the kitchen of a trailer inside the complex, triggering the blaze. Pologruto said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from inside the trailer, then, upon making entry, encountered flames.
Pologruto also noted that the flames did rise into the ceiling of the structure, requiring additional operations before the blaze was fully extinguished. He said about five minutes were needed to bring the fire under control, once firefighters arrived.
He said no one was inside at the time of the fire.
