MURRAY — Murray firefighters were called to a local industrial facility in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday morning for a reported chemical leak.
City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said firefighters were dispatched at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday to the Saputo dairy products facility on Chestnut Street. He said the call was in reference to a chemical leak that had occurred somewhere inside the facility.
Pologruto said, upon arrival, firefighters were able to determine that a leak had indeed occurred. At that point, he said the department’s hazardous materials unit was mobilized and made entry into the facility.
Pologruto said the facility had been successfully evacuated before firefighters made entry. He said it did not take long for the firefighters to secure the piping where the leak had apparently originated and to shut down that system.
He said no injuries were reported from this incident, either to employees or firefighters. Pologruto said firefighters needed about an hour to bring the situation under control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.