MURRAY – After three years of closure and about 10 months of anticipation, the City of Murray has announced that the Central Park swimming pool will open to the public on a limited basis starting Monday.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said the grand opening would be at 10 a.m. Monday, and the public will have the chance to tour the finished pool complex at that time. During the first week, admission will be free, but swim times will be limited to two-hour increments because of the uncertainty of the number of available lifeguards. Swim times will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
“We thought we would at least try to get (people) in there and just let them in free that first week in two-hour sessions,” Rogers said. “The number (of people) per session will depend on how many lifeguards we have, but hopefully, by the end of the week, we’ll have a good idea of how many lifeguards we’re going to find. I understand the ones we had (hired earlier in the season) couldn’t wait all summer without a job. They had to go ahead and find other work, and I understand that, but we’ve just got to get people in there.”
After receiving a bid of $894,600, the Murray City Council voted in December to hire Steele & Allbritten Plumbing and Electric for the renovations. The pool complex contains a large pool with a deep end and diving board, a shallow toddler pool and an intermediate pool that is 3 1/2 feet deep. The city’s original goal was to open the pool by Memorial Day, and although it will open seven weeks behind that date, Rogers said he is just happy for the job to finally be finished.
“It’s just beautiful,” Rogers said. “They’ve done a wonderful job and everybody really worked hard. We didn’t meet the deadline and the goal that we first set, but our (most important) goal was to have it open in the summer of 2022, and we’re going to do that.”
Steele & Allbritten Vice President Justin Pounds said the final inspection from the Kentucky Division of Public Health Protection and Safety’s Environmental Management Branch is scheduled for this afternoon.
“The state inspector is coming in, and that’s for the construction phase of the project, all our renovations that we’ve made, the changes and alterations,” Pounds said. “There will also be a local inspection by the local health department, and that’s standard for any commercial or public pool. They come in and check chemical levels, look for safety equipment and stuff like that. The state inspector we’ll have (Thursday) is basically just for the construction phase, and the local health inspector will do a kind of a standard inspection that (Aquatics Director Mike Sykes) has dealt with hundreds of times.
“We’re just ready to get over the hump (of final inspection) and clean up. We’re proud to have done it and we’ll be glad when we get open to the public, get all our inspections done and everything’s good to go. It’s been fun, it’s been stressful, but at the end of the day, when we get to see some kids from the public jump in, it’ll all be worth it.”
“Obviously, I’m glad to have it finally open, even at the end of the summer,” Sykes said. “At least there’s three or four weeks left that the kids can get in and cool off before school starts. Obviously, we’re a little shy on lifeguards. Normally, I have about 25, and I started out (at the beginning of the summer) with 16, and now we’re down to just seven or eight.”
Rogers said anyone interested in being a lifeguard can call Sykes or see him at the pool.
