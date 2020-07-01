PRINCETON – Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that Porter Road Butcher Meat Co. LLC, a meat processor based in Princeton, plans to relocate and expand within Caldwell County with a more than $1.5 million investment expected to create 83 full-time jobs.
“I want to congratulate and thank Porter Road for this commitment to Kentucky and our strong workforce,” Beshear said. “As we look to reestablish and strengthen our economy, existing businesses like Porter Road will play a critical role in our success. I anticipate plenty more to come for the commonwealth in the months and years ahead.”
Facing heightened demand, Porter Road is expected to relocate to two buildings encompassing 35,000 square feet of space on Masonic Drive in Princeton to increase capacity. The move would be a substantial increase from its current 7,000-square-foot facility. The project would provide Porter Road with a larger cutting room and expanded packaging and shipping capabilities. The company plans to complete the move to the new location by the end of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.