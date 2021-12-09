MURRAY – Murray resident Tim Fortner was extremely touched recently when his late mother, who died from COVID-19 complications earlier this year, was honored with a portrait painted by a Hopkinsville artist. He said the experience was very helpful for the grieving process and he is excited to hear that a local artist plans to take on a similar project here to memorialize Calloway County coronavirus victims.
Fortner said he heard that the Hopkinsville Art Guild had launched an initiative called Memorial Art Project when the guild promoted it on Murray State University’s public radio station WKMS, where Fortner works as an afternoon anchor during NPR’s “All Things Considered” news program. He learned that HAG member Elsa Bekkala had come up with the idea for the project to recognize deceased victims of the COVID pandemic by having local artists paint portraits and present them to the surviving loved ones. Fortner said Bekkala recognized that while law enforcement and firefighters are most commonly referred to in COVID news, many other victims were not.
To be considered for a portrait, a family member or loved one had to present a photograph and a two page letter or story about the person who had died. Fortner said his mother, Frances Fortner, died last February due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. Tim is originally from Fulton and moved to Murray in 2004 to work for the Murray Police Department, from which he retired in 2020, and his mother still lived in Fulton when she died.
“We lost my mom Feb. 5 of this year, and it’s really been a struggle,” Fortner said. “Then when I heard about this project, I just wanted to do something to try to ease my mind, ease my pain and maybe, if it could ease anybody else’s who she’s ever touched, that would be great as well. So I submitted a two-page letter describing her background and everything she had done for western Kentucky. She never took credit for anything, but she was one of the founders of different organizations in Fulton County that provided financial assistance and food for people in need, even though she was usually in need herself.”
Fortner said he sent in his submission with a couple of photos of Frances, and about a month later, around August, he received an email informing him that his submission was one of seven that had been accepted.
“I thought that was pretty cool because it was a just idea to recognize folks,” he said. “Even though my mom and six other people were chosen had portraits created, as we all know, it’s just a small, small drop in the water of the the huge number of deaths of COVID victims. So I felt privileged and honored that they chose my mom.”
The portraits were presented to the families on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Studio 3 Event Center in Hopkinsville. Fortner said it was very emotional for him to meet Jeannie White, the artist who painted Frances’s portrait. She told him she felt connected to his mother after spending a couple of months working on the 8x10 painting.
Reached by phone, White talked about how she became involved in the project. She and the artists who painted the other portraits wanted to honor victims of COVID-19 and to reassure their loved ones that they won’t be forgotten.
“This is a serious pandemic, and (the survivors) don’t want their family members to be lost,” White said. “We just wanted to have remembrance of that and let people know, especially the family members, that there are people in the community who care about what you’re going through too. It’s been tough on the health care workers and everybody else, but you suffer a personal loss of someone that you love, that’s so deep that there’s really nothing anybody can do. But we thought this small act of love would help let them know that we do care and we want to help ease their pain and let them know they’re not forgotten.”
White said she volunteered after Bekkala pitched the project, and each of the seven artists got a chance to look at the applications and decide who they wanted to memorialize. She was surprised that they only received seven entries, so the HAG members ended up painting all of them.
“When I got to Frances, I felt a kindred spirit because I’m a giving person and I’m involved with church and different outreaches,” White said. “I just loved the look in her eyes and her face. … As soon as I saw her photograph and read a little bit about her, I knew that was it. I also looked at the rest of (the submissions), but it was like the Lord told me this was the one to paint. I felt a connection from the beginning, mostly from the photograph, but also from the heartfelt message from her son, Tim.”
Debi Henry Danielson, executive director of the Murray Art Guild, said that after she heard about the Hopkinsville project, she spoke to Tom Jackson, who paints portraits in charcoal. She said Jackson often sets up at the Downtown Farmer’s Market during the summer and fall to draw portraits and told her he would be interested in working on a similar memorial project for Calloway County. She said planning is in the very early stages, but details will be announced soon.
“We’re working on the application process and a tentative plan,” Danielson said. “It probably won’t be an open-ended project, so we need to figure out some dates. I noticed that Tim said they had an event where they presented the portraits to the families, and what we’re thinking about is doing a community exhibit, and then the portraits could be picked up (when it’s over).”
