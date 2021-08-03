MURRAY – The public is invited to celebrate with Murray’s American Legion Post 73 next Saturday, Aug. 14, as members celebrate the post’s 100th anniversary.
The post’s commander, Bill Cowan, said Post 73 was chartered by the Department of Kentucky on Aug. 14, 1921. The American Legion charter lists “departments” instead of states.
“We are planning an open house to commemorate this milestone,” Cowan said in a news release. “We will open our doors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, to the public and all veterans in an effort to show who we are and what we do in our community.”
Cowan said Post 73 has operated continuously since 1921 with levels of membership from 660 at the onset of World War II to about 125 members today.
“Veterans have consistently recognized that the American Legion is the foremost Veterans Service Organization and there are more than 15,000 local posts throughout America and over three million members who continue to serve America, fellow veterans, their families and the youth of our community,” Cowan said.
Mark Kennedy, service officer for Post 73, said it is rare for any business or organization to last 100 years, so local Legion members are excited to celebrate this milestone.
“We’ve done pretty well, and we’ve served the community,” Kennedy said. “We have four pillars in the American Legion, and the first one is to serve veterans. The second one is to serve the youth of our community, the third one is to serve the community at large, and then the fourth one is to continue to serve our country the best we can. Our guys are doing everything they can to live up to those pillars.”
Kennedy said Post 73 is lucky because they “don’t owe a penny” on their headquarters at the corner of Bee Creek Drive and North Fourth Street/KY 2075. He said the City of Murray has been generous enough to lease the land to the post for the last 20 years at an annual rate of $1.
“We had a renewal clause in (the lease), so I’m going to go back to the city and I’m going to go ahead and renew it for another 20 years,” Kennedy said. “We want to try to be there and be serving this community for another 100 years.”
Next Saturday will not only be an occasion to celebrate a full century of service to veterans and the community, but it could also serve to remind younger veterans where the building is and the services they provide. Kennedy said it is important to bring in younger people who have recently served in the armed forces because much of the membership is getting older, and that’s especially true for those in leadership positions.
“We’re starting to recruit some younger guys,” Kennedy said. “Of course, we’re (providing the honor guard at)` more and more funerals, and mostly the funerals are for World War II and Korean War veterans. Those, by the way, are some of our membership, so every now and then, we’re doing a funeral for somebody that’s a member of our post. Of course, that depletes our membership, but it also depletes the leadership. We’ve buried guys that were on the funeral detail that went to honor other veterans.
“So we’re going to use this centennial celebration both as an open house and hopefully as a membership drive, and last but not least, a little bit of a fundraiser. We’re going to have a silent auction for several items.”
The silent auction will have tables with books for donations of $1, $3 or $5 and other items like service plaques, framed prints, quilts and more to serve as a fundraiser for Post 73 scholarship and service projects. Kennedy said the items include a vintage 1950s Schwinn bicycle, and Paducah still life painter Anita Rodriguez Finch has offered to give the Legion half of the money made from sales of her work.
The post will also have many artifacts and memorabilia on display, and members will be giving tours to the public, according to Lois Wells, the event coordinator for Post 73.
“We will open our doors at 10 a.m. and will have guides to show people the post exhibits and explain what we do every two hours until 5 p.m.,” Wells said in a news release. “We will provide free hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, tea, lemonade, bottled water and sodas starting at noon and continuing until 5 o’clock.”
Wells emphasized that the public is invited to come by and enjoy this opportunity to learn about Post 73.
“There are very few businesses in Murray, or any community, that have been around for 100 years and Post 73 is proud to have served the needs of veterans and our community for that long,” she said.
Kennedy said part of the tours will include educating the public about some of the military weapons the post has on display. Later in the day, some of the weapons will be demonstrated, he said.
“We’re going to take the M1 Garands that we have and we’re going to let some people fire them and actually hold an M1 Garand and see what it was like for the guys in World War II and how heavy the weapon was they had to carry,” Kennedy said.
Visitors will also get a chance to look at the restored Vietnam War ambulance and a Jeep from the same era, he said.
