PADUCAH – The Paducah Police Department said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was caught twice Saturday driving stolen vehicles.
Just after noon Saturday, Officer Logan Barrow saw a car headed the wrong way on Broadway in front of the Paducah Police Department. He stopped the car and discovered it was being driven by a 13-year-old girl. The girl said she had received the car from a friend, but refused to provide a name.
The owner of the vehicle was contacted, and said she had left the vehicle with the keys inside parked at her home in the 1600 block of Jefferson Street. The vehicle had damage to the front bumper and passenger side, which the owner said was not there prior to the theft. A court-designated worker was contacted and a judge advised to cite the girl and release her to her mother.
At 4:06 p.m., a man reported his Ford Mustang was stolen from a parking lot in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. He said the car was unlocked and the keys had been left inside. Other unlocked vehicles on the parking lot had been entered, as well, officers said. At about 6:30 p.m., Officer A.J. Parrish spotted the stolen Mustang near South 27th Street and Kentucky Avenue. It was being driven by the same 13-year-old girl, he said.
The girl attempted to turn into an alley to avoid Parrish, and the Mustang hit a wooden fence in the back yard of a home at 2700 Clark St. Tools and other personal property were missing from the Mustang. The girl said she had disposed of the property in an alley and at her home, but officers were unable to locate it.
A court-designated worker was contacted a second time, and a judge advised to take the girl into custody and lodge her at McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility. The girl was charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more, but less than $10,000), tampering with physical evidence, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and driving with no operator’s license.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
